A brand-new trailer for the upcoming animated film Transformers One was released on Friday morning, giving fans of the famous Transformers franchise an exciting start. The trailer debuted at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, where viewers were also treated to three extended snippets that provided a more in-depth look at the movie.

Chris Hemsworth's Optimus Prime and Brian Tyree Henry's Megatron Go from Friends to Foes

The film is set three billion years before Michael Bay's films and takes place before the fall of Cybertron, the homeworld of the Transformers. The trailer shows us how Chris Hemsworth's Orion Pax and Brian Tyree Henry's D-16, better known to us today as Optimus Prime and Megatron, went from being close friends to becoming foes.

Check out the trailer below:

Transformers One delves into the beginnings of two of the most iconic figures in the franchise Optimus Prime and Megatron. With a deep dive into their past, this animated short aims to unveil how their friendship developed into a renowned rivalry. To the already impressive roster, Scarlett Johansson contributes her voice to the Transformer Elita.

The film's story distinguishes itself from earlier live-action releases by concentrating on these adored characters' early years on the planet Cybertron. The film is directed by Josh Cooley and the screenplay is written by Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari.

Soon after the new trailer was released, a new poster was also released for the battling bot movie.

Check out:

The film's producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem. Its executive producers are Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Bradley J. Fischer, B.J. Farmer, and Matt Quigg.

Transformer One is scheduled to hit theaters on September 20 this year,

