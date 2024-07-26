Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Unveiled Surprise of Dafne Keen’s Return as X-23 In Last Trailer Of Deadpool & Wolverine: 'Emotional Core'

While eager fans have been awaiting the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, in its very last trailer, a major character was spoiled. It was Dafne Keen’s X-23, who was last seen in Logan as Wolverine’s daughter.

Why did Marvel Studios decide to do so? Let’s learn as Kevin Feige highlights some points.

Kevin Feige explains why Dafne Keen’s return as X-23 was spoiled in the final trailer

Deadpool & Wolverine is one project that has become the movie of the year even before its release. As the fans are already anticipating major cameos, for which they are heading to screens soon, some of them were disappointed by the last-minute revelation of Dafne Keen’s character.

The actress is known to play X-23 on screen and has come back to reprise her role in the latest Marvel Studios project.

Talking about why Marvel Studios decided to reveal the major cameo in the final trailer of the movie, the head, Kevin Feige, revealed a few reasons.

Talking to Variety, he explained that Keen really wanted to be a part of the Deadpool and Wolverine premiere, also stating that it would be a spoiler if she showed up at the event.

The president of Marvel Studios, while talking to the publication at the New York premiere of the movie that was held on Monday in New York City, also added that the actress was lucky enough as Disney was planning to reveal the character of X-23 in the trailer as she brings in “an emotional core of the movie.”

He also added that Disney is great at marketing and knows “exactly when to push a little forward and pull a little back.”

Marvel then agreed with Disney’s plans to reveal X-23, as it meant Dafne Keen could join the premiere and it went well in the final trailer, Kevin Feige stated.

About Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is one movie that finally brings in a lot of mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is a project that has been eyed at by the CBM fanatics and has finally been released in theaters.

While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are coming back to the screen, suiting up as the ever-loved antiheroes, the movie even brings back Dafne Keen as X-23.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy and was released on July 26, 2024.

