Chris Martin Opens Up About Friendship With Dakota Johnson Amid Breakup Buzz

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has labeled Dakota Johnson as one of his "best friends," despite rumors of the two's split. The couple started dating in 2017 and have mostly maintained their relationship out of the spotlight, but there's no denying the love between them.

The 47-year-old singer reportedly named Johnson, 35—along with bandmates Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey—as forming the nucleus of his confidants. He further spoke about his two children, daughter Apple and son Moses, aged 20 and 18, which he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Upon being asked to disclose his exclusive list of best friends, Martin told Rolling Stone, “Phil [Harvey], Dakota, Jonny [Buckland], Will [Champion], and Guy [Berryman], my kids.”

Although Martin did not make any deep revelations about his relationship with the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, he did reveal that they had been listening to Kacey Musgraves' album Golden Hour together recently. Talking about love, Martin said that it is quite important in life but admitted that keeping some of it private might be better.

The Sparks singer said, "It is important to say that [romantic love] is such a big factor in everything, even though it feels right to keep it precious and private; I’m not denying its power."

Although they mostly prefer keeping out of the spotlight, Martin has opened up about his relationship with Johnson on rare occasions. For instance, during the performance of BTS and Coldplay's collab My Universe in 2021, Martin dedicated the song to her on stage, saying, "This is about my universe, and she’s here."

While breakup rumors emerged earlier, Johnson's representative dismissed them as a lie, confirming that the couple is still together and happy. A source close to the pair told People, "Sure, they’ve had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."

Despite having experienced some tough moments and short-lived separations in the past, they are doing well now. Rumor has it that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been actually engaged for a long time, but they are not planning to formalize their union anytime soon.

