Is Henry Cavill in Deadpool & Wolverine? Cameo Rumors Explained

Rumors have been swirling about multiple major cameos since the announcement of Deadpool & Wolverine. One of the most talked-about rumors involves Henry Cavill playing a Wolverine variant. After much speculation, we can now confirm this exciting news.

Cameo extravaganza

The previous Deadpool movies were known for their unexpected visits from other characters. Deadpool & Wolverine intends to raise the stakes with rumors that include Lady Deadpool, Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and even Spider-Man. Some whispers also allude to links between them and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Among these whispers, Henry Cavill’s cameo has generated the most buzz. Fans speculated that Cavill, best known as Superman, would appear as a Wolverine variant in Deadpool 3. Now it is confirmed but beware of spoilers ahead.

Henry Cavill's role

Some cameo rumors were deliberately spread by Producer Wendy Jacobson as part of subterfuge and misdirection to keep secrets about the flick. However, the rumors about him are true. His appearance may be brief nonetheless Cabal does play Wolverine variant.

In this movie, our antihero jumps from one dimension to another searching for other versions of Logan so he can fill his shoes in the Fox Universe after his demise at the hands of James Mangold. All but one called Henry Cavill’s Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman himself appears before Deadpool finds him tinkering with a motorcycle and smoking a cigar.

Deadpool is stunned, shouting at him “Henry Cavill Wolverine! The legends were true” but it is not an issue for Cavil’s variant who has no wish to chat with him whatsoever. He just instructs DP by saying “You were just leaving.” Then he shoves DP into a wall.

Future appearances

This means that Henry Cavill’s Wolverine variant will live on beyond his brief debut in Deadpool 3 making it possible for a potential comeback in future productions. Nonetheless, this is mostly symbolic and tongue-in-cheek as John Krasinski was Reed Richards in Doctor Strange 2.

This Future may have featured some resemblance to comic book fans like myself which could mean anything as to whether Cavill’s Wolverine will appear again with a certain amount of ambiguity. Yet, for now, we can all cheer, Henry Cavill is officially a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

