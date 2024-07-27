Chris Pratt Hilariously Photoshops Hugh Jackman's Face on His Son; Jokes 'I Thought He'd Be Taller'

On July 25, Chris Pratt shared a delightful Instagram photo of himself with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in a cinema theater, ready to watch their new Marvel film, Deadpool & Wolverine. Pratt, 46, conveyed his excitement for the movie and mentioned that he and his 11-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris, were looking forward to it.

In his post, Pratt expressed his anticipation for the film, predicting it would be a major hit. He noted that they planned to watch it on Saturday and asked his followers if they had already booked their tickets.

Pratt's playful Instagram post

With a lighthearted touch, Pratt humorously expressed jealousy over his son's admiration for Ryan Reynolds in his message. He also joked about Hugh Jackman’s height, suggesting that Jackman appeared shorter than he had expected. Pratt's caption not only conveyed his excitement for the film but also showcased his sense of humor and genuine respect for his co-stars.

The actor, soon to become a father of four, posted a funny Instagram message, tagging Hugh Jackman’s username as if it were his own son’s account. His son was dressed casually in Converse sneakers, gray cargo pants, and a bright blue zip-up sweatshirt.

In the comments section, Reynolds playfully remarked that Hugh Jackman, who appears 6'2" in photos, seemed only 4'11" in real life, calling the difference “crazy.” Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, joined in the fun by commenting “Perfection,” adding to the cheerful tone of the exchange.

Reynolds, who has two daughters, Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina, aged three and two, respectively, is eagerly anticipating the arrival of his third child with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. The excitement about their growing family was further fueled last month when a source revealed the news to PEOPLE magazine.

Schwarzenegger's zoo day with her daughters

On Monday, June 24, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 34, shared a series of Instagram images from her day at the Santa Barbara Zoo with her two daughters. In the caption, she reflected on how it finally felt like summer. The first carousel photo shows Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt, carrying their daughters, Eloise and Lyla, as they enjoy the sunny day.

The second photo features the couple’s daughters looking out over a river, wearing pink and blue hats. The image captures their excitement and curiosity as they explore their surroundings.

The third slide depicts the family’s visit to an aquarium, where the girls observe aquatic life with their father, Chris Pratt. This image highlights their shared interest and quality time together at the zoo.

Schwarzenegger concluded the carousel with a picture of flamingos, adding a whimsical touch to the collection. This final image showcases the bright and exotic animals the family encountered, emphasizing their fun-filled day and enjoyment of the summer weather.

