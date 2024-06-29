Katherine Schwarzenegger And Chris Pratt Expecting Third Child Together? Here's What Sources Claim

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are expecting baby No. 3, according to multiple media outlets. The Good Night Sister author, 34, and the Marvel star, 45, are already parents to two girls, Eloise Christina, 2, and Layla Maria, 3. Pratt, for the record, is also a dad to an 11-year-old son, Jack, from his ex-wife Anna Faris.

The parents-to-be have spoken about their experience with parenthood on numerous occasions in the past, and their views on parenting are wholesome and heartwarming at best. Scroll down to glance through some of them.

Katherine Schwarzenegger talks about how motherhood changed her life forever - Chris Pratt is a proud husband

“When I became a mother, I felt like everything in my life had led me right to that baby being put on my chest, and it was perfect,” the children’s book author wrote in a 2021 essay on her mom Maria Shriver’s website. The BDA Baby host, who is the oldest of Maria’s four kids with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, detailed that though she always had immense respect and admiration for her mother, that respect and admiration increased tenfold after she became a mom herself.

Schwarzenegger said she looks up to her mother and hopes to be half as perfect as her when it comes to being a mom.

Advertisement

Chris Pratt, her husband, believes Katherine is already doing a remarkable job.

“Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day,” he wrote for his wife in a Mother’s Day Instagram tribute this year.

Katherine, however, spoke at DSW’s Best Foot Forward event in March last year, revealing she’s not doing it all without the support of her mother, sister, and girlfriends. “I don’t want to do it all on my own,” she said at the conference, adding, “I want to lean on my sister, I want to lean on my mom, I want to lean on my girlfriends, my mom's friends.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger via Instagram recently

It should be noted that the Schwarzenegger-Pratt family has not yet commented on the reports of having another baby on the way.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Katherine shared pictures from a family outing earlier this Friday, writing, “Things that make me happy: A gloomy morning followed by a barn visit.” The reported mom-to-be was only seen in the first picture in the carousel, in which she wore a black sweatshirt and had her back to the camera.

On Monday, June 24, the family visited the Santa Barbara Zoo. “When it finally feels like summer,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

ALSO READ: 'Thank God For You': Chris Pratt Pays Tribute To Katherine Schwarzenegger For 5th Wedding Anniversary