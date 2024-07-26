Ryan Reynolds Gushes About Deadpool & Wolverine Co-Star Hugh Jackman's 'Sheer Relentlessness' towards His 'Stunts'

Popular actor and The Adam Project movie star Ryan Reynolds was impressed by his friend Hugh Jackman on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine. In a recent interview, Reynolds, 47, praised Jackman's work ethic in reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine for the new Marvel film.

The Green Lantern movie actor Ryan Reynolds, who is playing Deadpool for the third time, said he couldn't believe what he saw from Hugh Jackman. He was amazed not just by Jackman's physical transformation, which he found incredible, but also by the sheer relentlessness and dedication Jackman put into stunts and choreography.

Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine, brings stage experience to action roles

Hugh Jackman, 57, hasn't played Wolverine since 2017's Logan and has been doing fewer action roles lately. However, as Ryan Reynolds points out, Jackman's experience as a stage actor helped him prepare for the intense fight choreography in the new movie.

MTV awardee Ryan Reynolds told Hugh Jackman that he realized how valuable a background in song and dance is for action movies. He was impressed by how Jackman hit his marks in fight scenes with incredible speed and confidence, regardless of his age. Reynolds described it as lightning.

Reynolds calls Jackman's stunt work in Marvel return most impressive

The Blade movie actor Reynolds said watching Jackman on set was like a masterclass in stunt work and called his physical performance one of the most impressive things he had ever seen. Reynolds stressed he wasn't promoting the film but was genuinely amazed.

Jackman credited longtime second unit director Brian Smrz for highlighting the value of dance training in action choreography. Jackman, who has done a lot of dance training, appreciates the process. Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters on Friday, July 26.

