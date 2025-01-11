Chris Pratt Is ‘Absolutely Devasted’ Over The L.A. Wildfires; Says ‘This Is An Unimaginable Tragedy’

Chris Pratt has spoken up about the Los Angeles wildfires. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor extended his support to those affected by the disaster through his Instagram stories. Previously, the media reports claimed that Pratt’s ex-wife, Anna Faris, lost her house to the fire that has been escalating by the day.

Pratt, who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger and shared three kids with her, shared an update that he and his family are safe but devastated over the situation in the state.

In his Instagram story, the actor wrote, "Our family is safe and for that we are grateful." In the same slide, he went on to pen, "This is an unimaginable tragedy and my heart goes out to those who have lost everything during this time.”

The Marvel star also extended help to those who have been affected due to the fires. He claimed, "If you or anyone you know might need help, I'll share some resources in the following slides. God Bless."

The fires started on Tuesday, and the reason behind the flames spreading on a rapid pace has been known to be the dry vegetative state and strong winds. The rescue missions took place by the fire department soon after the flames began to intrude through the houses, burning them down to ashes.

As of Thursday, the fire department revealed that there were 10 fire-related deaths, while more than 30,000 people were asked to relocate.

