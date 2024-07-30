Chris Pratt Shares PIC Of Mom-To-Be Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: See HERE

In an Instagram post on July 27, Chris Pratt highlighted his wife's impressive party-planning skills. The picture showed a glowing Katherine, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, standing in front of a Western-themed party she threw. "Greatest party planner in history!" Pratt gushed in the caption.The couple's daughters, Lyla and Eloise, wore matching red cowboy boots for the fun-filled event, which featured a pink balloon bouquet and a petting zoo.

Chris Pratt gives a shout out to his wife who's expecting!

On Saturday, the 45-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a picture of his wife on Instagram, praising her party-planning abilities. The photo featured Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold and Mira Shriver, posing outdoors in front of a Western-themed party she apparently planned herself. And what's more, she's expecting and smiling. “Greatest party planner in history!” Pratt captioned the post.

The snap of Katherine showed a pink bouncy house and balloon bouquet in the background, while the next slide showed a petting zoo with ducks, alpacas, and more. As seen in the photo, Lyla (3) and Eloise (2) were dressed in Western-inspired attire, including matching red cowboy boots. She also shared photos of the event on her Instagram account, which show her getting involved with the animal action.

In the pictures, she posed with a fluffy white rabbit and nodded to the adorable animal in her caption. She wore pink overalls and sunglasses to the festivities. "It isn’t a party without a bunny appearance," she wrote.

It's a third one for Chriss and Katherine Pratt

Katherine Pratt and Pratt are expecting their third child as reported by PEOPLE, following the sweet family post. With his ex-wife Anna Faris, Pratt also has an 11-year-old son named Jack. As a bonus, Pratt also posted a sweet and funny post dedicated to his wife just a few days prior.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, the Marvel star poked fun at Katherine's extreme sun protection. In a long-sleeved, sun-protective hoodie, coordinating face cover, sunglasses and baseball cap, the actor shared a snap of his wife on July 2 during what appeared to be an outdoor lunch date.

I had a nice lunch with my wife, who cares deeply about sun protection." Pratt wrote in the caption. "Me, I love ninjas." So it’s kind of a win-win.” Katherine posted the photo on her Instagram Stories in response to the joke. "Me ninjas," she wrote.

