Chris Pratt Posts Cute Photos of His Pregnant Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and Children; See Here

On July 27, Chris Pratt dedicated an Instagram post to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. The photo showed Katherine, who is pregnant, laughing during a moment captured before a western-themed party she hosted. Pratt congratulated her on her party planning skills, asking her to show him next time just how talented she is at coming up with ideas and the hard work she puts into designing the events. The couple’s social media often highlights celebrations of achievements and other significant moments in their relationship.

“Greatest party planner in history!” Pratt captioned the post.

Chris Pratt’s western party: Pink balloons, Alpacas, and baby 3 news

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt showcased her resourcefulness in organizing a charming Western-themed party, which Chris Pratt highlighted in an Instagram post. The event featured a pink backdrop, a bouncy house, a balloon arrangement, and a petting zoo with a duck and an alpaca.

Lyla and Eloise wore dresses reminiscent of traditional cowboy outfits, though with a more feminine twist. Katherine was stylishly dressed in pink plaid overalls and sunglasses. She shared her own Instagram photos from the party, including one featuring a white rabbit, with the caption, “It isn’t a party without a bunny appearance.”

Chris Pratt's sweet Instagram message, showing Katherine decorating cupcakes, comes amid the couple’s announcement that they are expecting their third child, as disclosed by PEOPLE in June. Chris Pratt is also a father to 11-year-old Jack from his previous marriage to actress Anna Faris.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Among Others Grace Opening Ceremony

When Chris Pratt jokes about Katherine Schwarzenegger’s sun safety gear with cute Ninja reference

Earlier, on July 4, Pratt posted another funny message in which he joked about Katherine’s concern about the sunburn. He posted a photo of Katherine at an outdoor lunch, humorously noting her extreme sun protection gear: This comprises a long-sleeved hoodie, face cover, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. His joke pointed to the fact that he enjoyed her sister’s diligence in achieving her goal of being safe from the sun and their sweet relationship.

"Nice lunch with my wife, who cares deeply about sun protection,” Pratt wrote in the caption. "Me, I love ninjas. So it’s kind of a win-win.”

In light of the joke, Katherine reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories. "Me ninjas," she wrote.

ALSO READ: 'I Had The Best Time': Captain America Brave New World Star Harrison Ford Reveals He Was Pretending Not To Know About Red Hulk