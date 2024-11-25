Chrissy Teigen Posts Funny Yet Relatable Pictures Of Her Friendsgiving Preparations; Check It Out

Chrissy Teigen’s social media game is strong when it comes to keeping people engaged as she also shows her relatable side to the audience. Similarly, even this time, she shared a picture of herself as she was seen prepping food for Friendsgiving for her four children.

Teigen took to her Instagram on November 23, Sunday, and posted a picture. On the post, we can see the model all dressed up in a red ensemble and a white chef's hat, seemingly ready to get her cooking started. But the next slide shows how exhausted she has gotten doing the same thing.

In the next picture, Teigen appeared as a tired Oompa Loompa from The Wizard of Oz. She donned a green wig and a brown and white ensemble.

She kept it real with the caption by penning, “How it started/how it’s going. Currently prepping the 4th Friendsgiving of the month. got too many kids, man.”

For the unversed, she shares four children with her husband, John Legend: Luna, 8; Miles, 6; Esti, 22 months; and Wren, 17 months.

Many people jumped into the comments sections to pour in their opinions and talk about the relatability of the post. Kirsty Paterson, who played an Oompa Loompa, also commented on the post. She wrote, “You know you made it when Chrissy Teigen is dressing as you.”

The model previously conversed with People magazine and talked about her plans for Thanksgiving. She revealed that she opted to go with the traditional main course during the occasion. She said that the weird thing that she liked was that she was not that big into the turkey.

Advertisement

Teigen added, “So we tend to, like, nestle, like, three big chickens into the same roasting pan, and we find that everyone enjoys it so much more than turkey. So that's always really fun to do.”

Just like her latest Instagram post, the model is known for keeping her audience hooked up to her account as she never shies away while sharing her realistic, hilarious, and glamorous posts on the platform.

ALSO READ: ‘Wanted This My Whole Life’: Meghan Trainor Shares Why Getting THIS Plastic Surgery Done Would Be ‘Huge’ For Her Confidence