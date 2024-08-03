Chrissy Teigen Posts Adorable Photos of Her Children; Sweetly Calls Them 'Littles'

Chrissy Teigen is thrilled to be back with her “littles.” The model recently enjoyed the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where she and her children stood out in the stands, cheering for Team USA. As the new month began, Teigen took a moment to celebrate her four children, whom she shares with singer and husband John Legend.

The 38-year-old TV personality posted a carousel of adorable photos on social media featuring all her kids: Miles Theodore, 6, Luna Simone, 8, Wren Alexander, 13 months, and Esti Maxine, 18 months.

On Thursday, August 1, Teigen, author of Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat: A Cookbook, shared a precious video of little Wren dancing to drum beats with the sweetest man bun. The carousel captivated fans with its charm.

“Back with my littles. Wren has a man bun,” the mother of four wrote in the caption. The first slide showed Esti with her big baby eyes, fussing with a plate of vegetables, and another where she was engrossed in her dance wand, looking adorable in a tutu skirt.

Wren’s joy was evident as he grinned in a blue swing, showed off his little front teeth, and posed with his older brother Miles. The siblings were also pictured having fun in a wooden crib.

Advertisement

Teigen saved the best for last, concluding the carousel with a heartwarming video of Wren in green attire and a slicked-back man bun, joyfully grooving to the drum beats. The video showed Wren’s family cheering, singing, and clapping along with him.

Teigen and Legend traveled to Paris for the opening ceremony of the Olympics on July 26, bringing along their two older children, Luna and Miles. At the stadium, they were captured cheering with signboards, and Teigen later shared these moments on Instagram.

However, fans noticed a monitor attached to Miles’ arm in one of the photos, which led to speculation about his health. Many commented on the post, prompting Teigen to address the situation and clarify her son’s health condition.

In the caption of her post, Teigen wrote, “A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago.” She explained that they were cheering for gymnast Simone Biles and Team USA when the monitor, a Dexcom G7, was visible on Miles’ arm.

Advertisement

Teigen revealed that Miles has Type 1 diabetes and the monitor is used to track his blood sugar levels, a common practice for diabetic patients. She was touched by the outpouring of love and support from fans, which she described as overwhelming and heartwarming.

Reflecting on Miles’ health, Teigen acknowledged that while the situation could have been much worse, many parents face challenges she can’t even imagine. Grateful for the support her family has received, Teigen thanked the community and promised to support others facing similar difficulties.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Praises Nick Jonas For His Kindness Toward Son Miles, 6, Following His Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis