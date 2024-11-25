‘Wanted This My Whole Life’: Meghan Trainor Shares Why Getting THIS Plastic Surgery Done Would Be ‘Huge’ For Her Confidence

Meghan Trainor is not afraid to openly discuss her plans to get plastic surgery! The Made You Look hitmaker teased her goals on her Workin’ on Upgrades podcast on its November 20 episode explaining how this step would be better for her professional and personal life. "I'm getting a boob job,” she announced on the podcast which also features her brother Ryan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara.

“Because my mommy boobies were full of milk and now they're empty and then full of milk and now they're empty," she explained. The mom of two sons Riley and Barry went through constant physical changes due to her pregnancies and weight gain/loss. So at this point, she finds her breasts to be “like saggy sacks as boobs,” and the only way to fix it is through surgery.

Meghan — who wrapped her Timeless Tour in October — revealed how this aspect has impacted her during shows. According to the Me Too singer, her soggy boobs made it difficult for her to wear some “amazing” tour outfits. So she’s stuck with wearing a supporting bra which could ruin the outfit altogether.

“Those can’t be comfortable. And they squeeze my sides,” she said of the supportive bras. Therefore, the All About That Bass singer is too excited to get the job done. “I can't wait till I can get a boob job,” she said. That’s when her brother chimed in saying she’s always wanted to get a boob job.

Advertisement

“I have wanted this my whole life. So I'm going to have boobies that don't look at the floor,” she added. Meghan clarified that the procedure won’t change the size of her breasts but will be “huge for my confidence.” This wasn’t the first time that plastic surgery was discussed in their unfiltered podcast.

Last summer, her brother Ryan shared his experience of getting Botox injections for the first time. "It was a lot of jabs,” he joked. The podcast co-host gave a shoutout to his sister who encouraged him to get the procedure. “Thank you very much, Meghan, you just want me to be better and I’m very blessed to have you in my life,” he said at the time.