Chrissy Teigen Posts Snippets From Her Family Mexico Vacation; Calls It 'Home'

Chrissy Teigen recently shared images on her Instagram, calling Mexico 'home', after wrapping up a vacation there with her husband John Legend and their children. She posted snippets of their getaway, and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

Chrissy Teigen calls Mexico 'Home'

“Home now. Love you Mexico, forever and always,” Teigen captioned her Instagram carousel, which included snapshots of her petting a horse, enjoying a pool party, and playfully featuring a piñata resembling Donald Trump. Another photo showed a chef serving a shrimp delicacy. “Also have any of you done geocaching? I just started!!” Teigen expressed her newfound interest in the activity. “Combo of a world scavenger hunt with escape room vibes. let me know any good apps for it!” the caption further read.

Fans in the comment section united over the shared love for geocaching, which is a treasure hunt involving GPS. “Geocaching is an amazing way to see parts of the city you normally wouldn't,” one user said, while another one commented, “Been playing the game for almost 20 years and have found the most amazing places all over the world because of it!” The slew of photos also includes a Lego piano model with Legend’s signature, highlighting the family’s love for Lego building during their vacation.

How did Chrissy Teigen enjoy family time?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have four children: Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander, who were also a part of this trip. The family of six engaged in a pinata-making class and Chrissy shared behind-the-scenes from the class, showing everyone immersed in the creative activity.

The family has since returned to Los Angeles. Teigen recently shared on her Instagram stories that her one-year-old daughter, Esti, was making cookies for their 4th of July celebrations at home. “Don’t talk to me unless you are this talented,” read the text on the story with a photo of a crocodile-shaped cookie made by the one-year-old.

