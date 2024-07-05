Chrissy Teigen Whips Up Cookies for Fourth of July Celebration; Shows Off Daughter Esti’s Baking Skills

Chrissy Teigen had a sweet Fourth of July celebration!

Teigen, a cooking and baking connoisseur, seems to have passed down her baking skills to her younger daughter Esti, who helped her mom make some sweet treats. The model took to Instagram to share glimpses of their July 4th celebration and gushed over Esti’s skills!

Chrissy Teigen bakes cookies with daughter Esti

On Thursday, July 4, Teigen, 38, posted sweet snaps and videos of a cookie-baking session on her Instagram stories. In the first clip, the model and cookbook author zoomed in on a giraffe-shaped cookie with yellow and brown icing while saying “Hell, yeah, hell, yeah" over the video.

Teigen is mom to four children— daughter Luna Simone, 8, son Miles Theodore, 6, daughter Esti Maxine, 17 months, and son Wren Alexander, 1, all of whom she shares with husband John Legend.

“Don’t talk to me unless you are this talented,” she wrote across another picture she shared with a green alligator-shaped cookie. Teigen then showed off her 17-month-old daughter, rolling out the cookie dough with a bit of assistance as people around her cheered on, “Good job, Esti.”

Little Esti—who donned an adorable red bikini—was then handed a star-shaped cookie cutter and encouraged to push it on the dough.

Teigen built a Lego set with her family

The mom-of-four then shared a picture of a snap of her own creation, which appeared to be a piñata while Can’t Tell Me Nothing played in the background. She then shared a video of her sitting outside next to the All Of Me singer, who briefly appeared in the video, sporting a stylish hat.

The Teigen-Legend family's trip to Mexico was full of fun and games. The family built Lego sets from scratch before the Fourth of July baking session. Teigen shared glimpses of their activity on Instagram and wrote, "Well on our way to completing every Lego set ever," in the caption.