Christina Ricci Reveals How Co-Star Cher Protected And Guided Her On Mermaids Set: ‘That’s One Thing…’

Christina Ricci recently recalled her experience sharing the screen with legendary actress and singer Cher. Ricci worked alongside the Zookeeper actress in the iconic 1990 family comedy-drama Mermaids. In the movie, she portrayed Kate Flax, while Cher played the role of her on-screen mother, Rachel Flax. She shared how Cher helped her avoid feeling insecure and guided her when she might not fully grasp the behind-the-scenes power dynamics or issues on set. Read on further to know more details!

In an interview with Demi Lovato for her latest Hulu documentary titled Child Star, Christina Ricci sat down to discuss her early career and experience working as a child artist. Ricci also remembered filming her debut movie, Mermaids, with her co-star Cher.

The Percy actress told Lovato, as per EW, "Cher took me under her wing, and she recognized that sometimes you could be on a set, and you don't know exactly what is going on behind the scenes — power struggles or different issues."

Ricci added that without experience, it’s easy to think these issues might be your fault, but her co-star "never wanted her to feel insecure."

The Matrix Resurrections actress mentioned that Cher, who played her on-screen mother in Mermaids, allowed her to take breaks from her schoolwork, noting that she used to spend a lot of time with her, sneaking away from tutoring to hang out in her trailer and eat candy. Lovato asked the actress if the Burlesque star was her mentor, to which Ricci responded, "Yeah, I was really lucky in that when I first started."

The actress shared that she felt very fortunate to have worked with many strong women early in her career, expressing that these women, including Cher, were not only talented but also had boundaries and had rules about how "they were treated, and that's one thing that I definitely got from her." She added, "It was my first experience, and she was really in charge."

Christina Ricci, who was 10 when she filmed this movie, further explained that she quickly learned that kids her age weren't interested in hearing about her experiences on set. In a documentary, the actress recounted that when she returned to school for the first time after shooting Mermaids, there were two girls she had been friends with and tried to talk to them about her experiences, but they quickly turned on her, perceiving that she was "bragging."

Ricci added, "I just realized that it was not going to go over well, and so after that, I never spoke about it, ever."

Meanwhile, Mermaids is available to stream on Prime Video. The film also features Winona Ryder, Caroline McWilliams, Bob Hoskins, Jan Miner, and Michael Schoeffling.