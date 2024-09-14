Cher Voluntarily Dismisses Bid For Son Elijah Blue Allman's Conservatorship; DETAILS

Cher has made up her mind to abandon her proposal to be given conservatorship of her son, Elijah Blue Allman. This is nine months after the iconic singer, aged 78, approached the court for a temporary conservatorship after claiming that her son was hooked on drugs.

As per the People's sources, both sides have settled their matters out of court and decided to cease the legal fights in public.

His attorneys had already clarified that the legal counsel proved effective for Allman’s case, wherein ultimately Cher pulled the petition she filed out voluntarily. Allman's attorneys, Avi Levy and Steven Brumer of Cage & Miles, LLP, told People, "The team successfully defended Elijah, resulting in Cher voluntarily dismissing her petition. This outcome allows the parties to focus on healing and rebuilding their family bond, a process that began during mediation and continues today." The singer's lawyer, however, later told the court that the issue had been settled outside court privately.

Cher had withdrawn her petition without prejudice. This legal terminology means further reserving the right to renew this petition later, if something changes. As per the outlet, initially, the singer filed for conservatorship, citing urgent necessity "to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury" because he had been "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

In December, Cher’s original petition for the conservatorship stated that her son was not capable of handling finances and needed one because of being mentally ill and dependent on drugs. She said that Allman’s properties would be at risk of being wasted. She also marked her son's wife Marieangela King as unfit to act as a conservator owing to her strife-filled marriage with Allman, who also had drug addiction and mental illness issues.

However, Cher’s concerns for her son increased after she sought an emergency temporary conservatorship in the beginning of January but her request was not granted. The court determined that Allman had proved that he was capable of taking care of his own financial accounts, having a place for residence, as well as remaining off drugs. It was proved by drug tests he took during the course of the proceedings.

In May, both parties attended a private mediation at which they mutually agreed to put all legal procedures on hold. They decided to seek a resolution of the issue by way of private discussions.

