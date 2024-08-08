Christina Ricci Shares Heartfelt Post In Honor Of Son Freddie's 10th Birthday; See HERE

Christina Ricci marked her son Freddie's tenth birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, August 6. To commemorate the special occasion, the 44-year-old Yellowjackets star posted a series of nostalgic photos of her son.

In the post, Ricci expressed her deep love for Freddie, describing him as "incredibly beautiful" and saying she loves him more than she ever imagined. One of the images in the collection showed a young Freddie lying in bed next to his mother.

Other photos show him enjoying a variety of activities over the years, including playing with a Lego set, eating an ice cream cone, dressed in a full Superman costume, wearing a Batman mask in his pajamas, and sitting in his high chair with a bib. Ricci's post focused on her son's joy and growth, celebrating his tenth birthday with warmth and affection.

Christina Ricci also shared some adorable self-portraits that she took over the years with her son Freddie. She revealed that James Heerdegen, her ex-husband and a lighting and camera technician, is Freddie's father.

In October 2021, Ricci married hairstylist Mark Hampton following their divorce from Heerdegen. Two months later, Ricci and Hampton welcomed their daughter, Cleopatra.

In an Instagram post, Ricci discussed chaperoning Freddie's fourth-grade field trip in April. She joked that the trip had left her "irreversibly deaf in one ear." She shared a photo of herself making a funny face while wearing large sunglasses and sitting in the back of a school bus.

She also posted a video showing children yelling through the windows of two school buses that were parked close to one another. Ricci's caption humorously stated that the noise from the bus ride had caused her hearing problems, reflecting the hectic but enjoyable experience of being a parent involved in school activities.

