It has been a real struggle' Chynna Philips opens up about separating from Billy Baldwin six months ago

Chynna Phillips, the talented musician known for hits like Hold On, recently shared a heartfelt revelation about her marriage to actor Billy Baldwin. In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Chynna Phillips Baldwin, Phillips disclosed that she and Baldwin had separated for six months. The surprising turn in their relationship occurred after Phillips deepened her commitment to Christianity, prompting a shift in dynamics between the longtime couple.

Chynna Phillips on separating from her husband, William 'Billy' Baldwin, for six months

Phillips candidly expressed the challenges they faced, especially as a couple. Despite being in a happy married life for years, Phillips and Baldwin had a time when their relationship became terribly turbulent. She explained, "I’ve been with Billy for 32 years, and we have an awesome marriage, but we definitely had the hardest couple years of our marriage these past couple of years. It has been a real struggle.”

The singer attributed the difficulties to her newfound devotion to Jesus, describing it as an all-encompassing focus that Baldwin might not have anticipated, stating, “I think it’s because I just took the deep dive into Jesus, and I think he didn’t quite know what to do with that because it was kind of all Jesus, all the time.” Married with William Baldwin back in 1995, Chynna Phillips revealed that she and her husband split from each other for about six months.

Advertisement

Another facet of their relationship discussed by Phillips was the apparent disparity in their interests. She revealed that Baldwin often felt a disconnect because they didn't share common passions. Sometimes he’s like, ‘You’re not into the things that I’m into. You’re not into politics, you’re not into wrestling, you’re not into the philanthropy things that I do.’ We did a couple of things together and that was amazing and very fulfilling, but we’ve never really found that one thing that the two of us can latch on to and do together as a team.”

This lack of shared interests has been an ongoing struggle for the couple. Despite the difficulties, Phillips expressed hope for the future. She mentioned her desire for 2024 to be a year where they discover shared activities that bring fulfillment to both of them, sharing, “So I’m praying in 2024 that we’re going to find that one thing that the two of us can do together that feels really fulfilling.”

ALSO READ: What prompted Nicki Minaj's decision to stop performing "Starships," and how did producer RedOne respond?

A look back at the withdrawn divorce filed by Chynna Phillips in 2010

This recent revelation is not the first time their relationship has faced public scrutiny. In 2010, Chynna Phillips filed for divorce from Billy Baldwin, a move that generated headlines. However, she withdrew the divorce papers just days later, leaving fans and media speculating about the nature of their relationship.

Chynna Phillips' manager, Lizzie Grubman, commented on the 2010 divorce filing, stating, “They’re not getting divorced. She filed and withdrew. They are going to work out their issues.” An insider close to the couple, as retrieved via PEOPLE , emphasized that, like any couple, they experienced ups and downs.

The source shared, “Chynna’s been going through a very tough time, struggling personally. Billy and Chynna have an incredibly deep and profound love. Like any couple, they have ups and downs,” the source says. “They’re thoroughly committed to working on whatever issues they may have and they’re confident things will be better than ever.”

Chynna Phillips' recent revelation about the challenges in her marriage with Billy Baldwin shines a light on the complexities of long-term relationships, providing a bit more context to her abruptly withdrawn divorce filing in 2010.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Mackenzie Phillips? Exploring her life, career, and her disturbing relationship with her dad