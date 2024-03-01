'He Felt Shame': Chynna Phillips Claims Dad John Phillips 'Blindsided' Her On the Eve Of Wedding With Billy Baldwin

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to physical and emotional abuse.

Chynna Phillips remembers the tough talk she had with her dad, John Phillips, the night before her 1995 wedding to Billy Baldwin.

In a recent video on her YouTube channel California Preachin', 56-year-old Phillips disclosed that John caught her off guard with a very serious conversation the night before he was supposed to accompany her down the aisle.

“We discussed some unexpected serious matters, and my dad was going through a lot emotionally, which affected me too. I spent the entire night crying, feeling incredibly overwhelmed and numb. It was tough to process my dad's shocking news; I was completely caught off guard," Chunna shared.

Chynna Phillips: Keeping family stories close amidst complicated legacies

Phillips didn't share details of her ‘tough talk’ with her late father, John, a member of The Mamas & The Papas who passed away in 2001. Their relationship was complex, with him being absent during her childhood due to drug use. She also backed her half-sister and American Graffiti actress Mackenzie's revelation in her 2009 memoir about their on-and-off intimate relationship spanning a decade.

Phillips acknowledged it might seem 'awful' for her dad to talk like that on her wedding eve, but she believed he meant well. She thought her dad might have wanted to clear his conscience before escorting her down the aisle in a church.

Chynna Phillips and Billy Baldwin got married the following day and they now have three children: Jameson, 23, Brooke, 19, and Vance, 22.

Chynna Phillips recalls intense pre-wedding talk with late father

"I remember barely sleeping the night before, full of adrenaline from the news," she said. "Still, it became one of the most important talks I've had with my dad. It was the most honest and genuine exchange we ever had," the acclaimed singer shared.

She continued, “It was beautiful and meaningful, yet also scary and unsettling for me... I think he was struggling with shame and guilt, and he wanted to relieve himself of that burden.” Chynna also mentioned that forgiving takes time and is a gradual process.

In December, she had her sister Mackenzie as a guest on her channel, where they talked about finding forgiveness.

“He was an incredible songwriter, and I adored his laugh, but there was this darker side to Dad, almost like a monster," Chynna explained to Mackenzie adding, "He could be very dark and unpredictable.

Chynna Phillips' Family: A mix of half-siblings from different marriages

Phillips has several half-brothers and half-sisters from her dad. The oldest, singer Mackenzie Phillips and her brother Jeffrey are from his first wife, Susan Stuart Adams. Then, there's Bijou Phillips and Tamerlane Phillips from his third wife, Genevieve Waite.

Mackenzie and Phillips discussed their tough childhood with their dad in an earlier video on Phillips' YouTube channel. They discussed Mackenzie's claim of having a consensual relationship with their father.

In her book 'High on Arrival' which released in 2009, Mackenzie alleged that her father, John raped her when she was 19. After that, they had a consensual relationship for ten years until she got pregnant. She recalled that it was difficult to leave behind the dark chapter, and she even had to go for an abortion.

