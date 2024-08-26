Ciara Shows Off Her Natural Hair In New IG Post; See HERE

After wearing wigs and extensions in public, Ciara has finally shown off a glimpse of her real hair behind the wigs. Recently, the musician took to her Instagram to reveal her natural hair in a mirror selfie video with her hairstylist.

In her recent Instagram post, the How We Roll singer shared a series of photographs and short videos. While swiping, fans will stumble into the mirror selfie video where Ciara flaunts her natural hair. It might seem different, as the singer has usually kept her natural hair hidden after she revealed details of her damaged hair.

It appears that the singer was quite enthusiastic about flaunting her original hair in the post, as she revealed the extent of her long black, partially curly hair. Her hairstylist brushed through the apparently blown-out hair while she was seen inspecting the length with her fingers. In the video, the Like a Boy singer appeared in a red jersey, complemented by two necklaces and a pair of white sneakers and socks. She appears to have recorded the video in a make-up room. The room is filled with several makeup and hairstyle essentials.

Additionally, a deep dive into the video revealed her light brown wig placed on one left arm of her chair as she put aside the wig to show off her original hair.

The post begins with an image of her having fun with her kids which is followed by several other images of the musician, some with her husband and football quarterback, Russell Wilson, and more images of her children—Future, 10, Sienna, 7, Win, 4, and Amora, 7 months.

While the post was not exclusively about showcasing her hair, the singer appeared in several different wigs. In one of the photos with her husband, Ciara showed off her hair with light brown highlights but a few photos featured her curly black hair as well.

Celebrating her life with her husband and the kids, Ciara beautifully captioned the post, "The moments that filled my cup in between,” with the hashtag #TourLife alongside a red heart emoji. The singer is currently on a tour with rappers Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes and producer Timbaland.

The Level Up singer has previously suffered damaged hair after applying a relaxer. She candidly shared the devastating story of her damaged hair in a post on her Instagram in 2019 with a video showing off her newly grown hair after the damage she thought was almost unrecoverable. “The first time I got a relaxer when I was young,” she captioned the post, adding, “It took out my hair. I was devastated. I never thought my hair would grow back.” But as her hair showed significant improvement in terms of growth, she was “so proud” of it.

Regardless, fans could see Ciara’s natural beauty, which she often keeps hidden behind her glammed-up appearances in public. With the progression of her hair growth after the damage, the singer may soon appear with her natural beauty more often than before.

