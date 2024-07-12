Ciara Opens 2024 ESPYS Hosted By Serena Williams In Black Leather Catsuit; Enthralls Audience With Her Performance

Ciara stunned in a black leather catsuit at the 2024 ESPY Awards. She supercharged the show by kicking it off with a dynamite performance of her greatest hits.

The 38-year-old singer appeared in a smooth leather jumpsuit to set the tone for the night as she sang a melody of her greatest hit songs. The show hosted by her pal, Serena Williams, at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre saw her perform Goodies, Level Up and more.

The audience was amazed, including NFL players like Damar Hamlin, who were particularly thrilled with her fabulous dance break. As per People, Hamlin gave her a standing ovation.

The R&B sensation kicked off the annual event on Thursday, July 11, with an energetic performance that featured such favorites as Goodies, Level Up, and One, Two Step. Ciara’s big blonde curls and radiant make-up added to the spectacle.

Serena Williams jokingly congratulates Ciara's husband

During her opening monologue, host Serena Williams also made a reference to Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson. He is a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who married Ciara in 2016. Serena congratulated Wilson on his wife’s great performance.

Serena Williams said, "I know a lot of congratulations are in order tonight, but I think I'll start by congratulating Russell Wilson, because, dang!"

Ciara didn’t show up for any pre-show red carpet appearances but she is known for glamorous looks, such as when she wore a double-breasted white suit jacket at Jhpiego's Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala. She also stunned in an all-white outfit with gold leaf pieces at the Color Purple premiere.

Ciara recently performed at several venues in different states alongside Missy Elliot on her tour. She celebrated another personal milestone, her marriage to Russell Wilson, eight years ago.

In honor of their anniversary, Wilson shared some heartfelt words accompanied by pictures showing Ciara together with their kids: Future Zahir, 10, Sienna, 7, Win, 4, and baby Amora, aged six months. He thanked God they had come this far together and hoped they could have many more, commending Ciarra for her courage, happiness and serenity in his life.

