Cillian Murphy opens up about losing Batman role to Christian Bale; says it was for the best

Cillian Murphy, the talented actor is finally getting the much-deserved love and recognition, for his stellar performance in the recently released film Oppenheimer. The autobiographical thriller, which is helmed by master craftsman Christopher Nolan, is now receiving immensely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. Cillian Murphy played the titular character Robert J Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who is considered the father of the atomic bomb in the film, which marked his sixth onscreen collaboration with director Christopher Nolan.

Cillian Murphy opens up about losing the Batman role to Christian Bale

As you may know, Cillian Murphy rose to fame mainly with his brilliant performances in negative and supporting roles, and occasional lead roles. The talented actor played the lead antagonist Scare Crow aka Dr. Jonathan Crane in Batman Begins, the first installment of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. Murphy's nuanced performance as the corrupted psychopharmacologist won the hearts of audiences. He later reprised the role in the next two installments of the franchise. But not many know that Cillian Murphy original audition to play Batman, in the superhero trilogy.

In his recent chat with GQ Magazine UK, Cillian Murphy opened up about losing the role of Batman to Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale and stated that it was for the best. "I think it was for the best because we got Christian Bale’s performance, which is a stunning interpretation of that role. I never considered myself the right physical specimen for the role of Batman. To me, it was always going to be Christian Bale," said the actor, who heaped praise on his co-star Bale.

