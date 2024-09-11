Citadel: Diana Trailer- Matilda De Angelis Sets Out To Investigate A Mysterious Death In Prime Video’s Spy Series

Prime Video has released the trailer for Citadel: Diana, the high-octane Italian installment of the Citadel spy series franchise, starring Matilda De Angelis as undercover agent Diana Cavalieri, who’s fighting against an enemy syndicate. In the trailer, Diana (De Angelis) pledges to find out who killed her parents.

“I’m not going to be done with this until I know why they died. I’m not going to stop,” she says in the trailer while caressing a family photo. Later, an agent asks her to “join them” and help uncover the identity of her parents’ killer. Diana infiltrates a filthy-rich family suspected of being involved in dubious activities, as an undercover agent, but it’s a tricky path to walk!

The six-episode series marks the studio’s most ambitious Italian-origin project yet. The Citadel franchise was launched with the 2023 series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, which served as the foundation for multiple shows set in different countries but connected to the main plot.

De Angelis is a renowned Italian actress who made her Hollywood debut in Susanne Bier’s The Undoing, alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. She also starred in Paula Ortiz’s Ernest Hemingway adaptation Across the River and Into the Trees, opposite Liev Schreiber.

Citadel: Diana is set in 2030 Milan, eight years after a catastrophic incident in which Manticore wiped out the independent global spy agency, Citadel. When Diana finds herself trapped within the villainous syndicate that manipulates the world from the shadows, she must join hands with an unexpected ally—Edo Zani, the heir of Manticore Italy and son of Ettore.

Although they both have different motives—Diana wanting to escape the trap and Edo seeking to manipulate the evil syndicate—trusting each other is the only way to achieve their goals. Lorenzo Cervasio plays Edo Zani opposite Matilda De Angelis’s Diana, with Maurizio Lombardi as Ettore Zani. Thekla Reuten, Julia Piaton, Filippo Nigro, and Bernhard Schütz round out the cast.

Helmed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed/co-written by Alessandro Fabbri, Citadel: Diana is set to release on the streaming platform on October 11.