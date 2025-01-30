Clean Slate: When is Prime Video's New Comedy Series Releasing? Find Out Here

Clean Slate has just been announced by Prime Video! This exciting comedy series will feature the talents of Laverne Cox and George Wallace. Additionally, it will be one of the last productions from the legendary Norman Lear, who sadly passed away in December 2023.

A trailer for the comedy series was recently released, confirming that Clean Slate will debut on February 6, 2025. The trailer also revealed that the series will be available to stream on Prime Video . For those intrigued, the comedy show has been produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television.

According to reports, the official storyline of Clean Slate revolves around Harry, portrayed by George Wallace. Harry is an old-fashioned car wash owner in Alabama whose world is turned upside down when his estranged child returns—now a trans woman named Desiree.

The estranged child, Desiree, will be portrayed by Laverne Cox. As Desiree returns, significant and dramatic changes unfold throughout the show. Harry must navigate these new dynamics with his friends, coworkers, and romantic relationships.

Talking about the cast of Clean Slate, it also features Telma Hopkins, D.K. Uzoukwu, Jay Wilkison, and Norah Murphy.

Laverne Cox will not only star in the series but also serve as its creator, alongside George Wallace and Dan Ewen. Meanwhile, Lear’s Act III Productions, along with Brent Miller, is behind the production of the comedy series.

Dan Ewen will also serve as the series' co-showrunner, joined by Simran Baidwan. Nisha Ganatra will direct the pilot episode of the Prime Video series, with Paul Hilepo serving as the producer.

Interestingly, Clean Slate is the final project executive produced by Norman Lear.