Best Detective Shows to Stream on Amazon Prime; From The Fall To Three Pines

Amazon Prime Video is the go-to streaming platform for the best detective shows. While British TV is well-known for producing sitcoms, it has also excelled in the detective genre with shows like The Fall, Three Pines, and Tin Star. In addition to featuring top actors from the industry, these series manage to entertain audiences with their intriguing storylines.

Scroll down to see the list of the top 6 shows to stream on this digital platform.

Three Pines

Three Pines is a show that will keep you hooked. Chief Inspector Armand Gamache is the best detective at the firm, but one day, he is challenged to solve a murder mystery in a village called Three Pines. As Gamache and his team set out to crack the case, they uncover the village's dark secrets and hidden truths.

The cast of Three Pines includes Tantoo Cardinal, Sarah Booth, and Rossif Sutherland.

The Fall

Jamie Dornan's detective series, The Fall, is a gripping thriller where the Fifty Shades of Grey star takes on the chilling role of a serial killer. His character repeatedly escapes after committing his crimes until he becomes the target of Stella Gibson, portrayed by Gillian Anderson.

The drama is packed with unexpected twists and turns, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

Tin Star

When former British detective Jim joins the Canadian division of the FBI, he battles the ghosts of his past while ensuring the city sleeps peacefully. Tin Star presents Jim with multiple challenges as he struggles to escape the dark incidents from his earlier life.

The show stars Tim Roth, Abigail Lawrie, Oliver Coopersmith, and Christina Hendricks.

Broadchurch

The creators of Doctor Who showcase their versatility with their detective show, Broadchurch. While the story—a murder mystery—might seem familiar, the showrunners deliver it in a remarkably unique and compelling manner. The plot follows detectives as they investigate the murder of a young boy while the city remains in shock.

The show features outstanding performances from Olivia Colman, Jodie Whittaker, and David Tennant.

Midsomer Murders

Midsomer Murders is one of the most popular detective shows available to stream on the OTT platform. The series revolves around a string of gruesome murders occurring in the picturesque Midsomer countryside. To uncover the truth behind these killings, television detective Tom Barnaby is assigned to the case.

The show masterfully balances its mysterious elements with lighter moments, ensuring the scenes never feel too heavy for the audience.

Line of Duty

Line of Duty ran for six thrilling seasons, keeping fans hooked throughout its run. Created by Jed Mercurio, the series follows DS Steve Arnott, who, after refusing to participate in a cover-up, transfers to a controversial anti-corruption unit dedicated to uncovering police misconduct and corruption.

The show features stellar performances from Vicky McClure, Martin Compston, and Adrian Dunbar, among others.

