The Hunger Games Prequel and Now You See Me 3 Will Stream on Prime Video in New Lionsgate Deal

Lionsgate has signed a new licensing deal with Prime Video, securing a streaming home for some of its biggest upcoming films.

The agreement ensures that The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and Now You See Me 3 will be available on Prime Video after their theatrical runs and an initial window on Starz.

This deal offers clarity on the streaming future of these films, which is uncommon for movies not produced by major conglomerates.

Starting in 2026, Prime Video will have exclusive post-theatrical rights to Lionsgate’s new movies. Additionally, it will gain access to select titles from the studio’s 2025 lineup, including Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off. The deal also includes a vast collection of Lionsgate’s past films and TV shows.

Brad Beale, VP of worldwide licensing and distribution for Prime Video, shared excitement about the deal. “We know that Prime members love great movies, and as a first-stop entertainment destination, we are excited to bring Lionsgate’s terrific slate of entertaining films to Prime Video soon after their theatrical release,” he said.

From 2026, Prime Video will also have rights to some of Lionsgate’s biggest franchises. Titles from John Wick, Twilight, Divergent, and Saw will be available on the platform. TV series such as Weeds and Nurse Jackie will also be included.

Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution, spoke about how important this deal is. “This agreement unlocks significant incremental value for our slate while affirming the great popularity of Lionsgate movies among an ever-expanding portfolio of buyers,” he said.

Jesse Eisenberg, one of the stars of Now You See Me, previously shared his thoughts on the upcoming sequel. Speaking to Collider last year, he praised the script.

“Yeah, I did [read the script]. Hopefully, it will happen in the next six months. I think it will, it seems like it will. Yeah, it's really great,” he said.

Eisenberg also mentioned the film’s unique approach. “For me, the thing I love about it so much, having just read the script, it celebrates intelligence and it’s non-violent but exciting,” he said.

He said it's strange to see that because it sounds so obvious and normal, but it's actually extremely unusual to have a movie like this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that's really just about teamwork and brains, rather than just violence.

