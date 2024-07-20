Who Was Clint Eastwood's Girlfriend, Christina Sandera? All About Actor's Partner Following Her Death At 61

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Oscar-winning actor Clint Eastwood's partner of the last decade, Christina Sandera, has died aged 61. "Christina was a lovely, caring woman," Clint said in a statement on July 17, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I will miss her very much."

However, the cause of death was not announced. A Warner Bros. spokesperson told the press that Clint would not be releasing any additional information on Christina's death as he grieves the loss privately. But who was Christina Sandera? Continue reading for more.

About Christina Sandera

A longtime Carmel resident, she accompanied the onetime Carmel mayor to the 2015 Academy Awards when American Sniper was up for six Oscars including Best Picture. She also joined him on the red carpet for Sully (2016), The Mule (2018), The 15:17 to Paris (2018), and Richard Jewell (2019).

Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera’s relationship

According to reports, Sandera and the Academy Award-winning filmmaker first linked while she was a host at Eastwood's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea. Although they began dating in 2014, the renownedly private Eastwood kept their relationship under wraps.

The couple did not share children, but Eastwood has eight children from prior relationships with six different women: daughters Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan, and sons Kyle and Scott.

In 2018, she joined Eastwood and his entire family — including three of his kids, his granddaughter, and Eastwood's first wife — at the premiere of his film The Mule.

Before Sandera, Eastwood was married twice: to model Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1984, and to news anchor Dina Ruiz from 1996 until 2014.

Sandera led a more reserved life, despite Eastwood's status as an A-list actor and director. She was not on social media, and not much is known about her outside of her relationship with Eastwood.

