Clint Eastwood Dating History: Exploring Hollywood Star's Past Romances Amid Death Of His Partner

Legendary filmmaker Clint Eastwood’s long-time companion, Christina Sandera, has passed away at the age of 61. The 94-year-old director announced the death of his partner in a statement. However, Sandera is not the only woman the director dated; he has a long romantic history, including his two marriages. Here’s a timeline of Eastwood's dating history from Maggie Johnson to Sandera.

Maggie Johnson

Clint Eastwood met Maggie Johnson in May 1953 through a blind date set up by a friend in San Francisco, despite Johnson already having a boyfriend. "I was amazed at what he looked like. Plus, he was understated and that kind of appealed to me," Johnson told Schickel (via PEOPLE).

They hit it off immediately and continued dating even as Eastwood moved to L.A. that fall. The couple married on December 19, 1953, just months before Eastwood's daughter Laurie Murray, from another relationship, was born and placed for adoption.

The post-marriage relationship was not a smooth ride. Eastwood previously called their first year of togetherness "terrible" as he wanted to do things “as [he] pleased." He later had an affair in the late '50s, and his daughter, Kimber Lynn, was born in 1964. Still, Eastwood and Johnson share two children together: Kyle, born in 1968, and Alison, born in 1972.

The duo moved to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California with their kids; however, the marriage ended in 1979 amid Eastwood's affair with Sondra Locke. Following their divorce, Johnson received a 25 million USD settlement. However, the duo reportedly maintained a friendly relationship, celebrating holidays together.

Roxanne Tunis

Eastwood's relationship with Roxanne Tunis started when he was still married to Maggie Johnson. The director’s affair with Tunis, who was a stuntwoman, began on the set of Rawhide in 1959 and lasted for 14 years.

In 1964, Tunis gave birth to their daughter, Kimber Lynn Eastwood. Eastwood claimed he was unaware of Tunis's pregnancy and only learned about Kimber a year after her birth. In Clint Eastwood: A Biography, he described the news as making the "wind knocked out" of him.

He arranged care for Kimber but didn’t see her often, only visiting her at intervals of three or four months. Tunis, however, continued to visit him on sets and in his office. To date, the exact end of their affair is not known.

Sondra Locke

Clint Eastwood first met actress Sondra Locke in 1972 during her audition for his film Breezy. At the time, Eastwood was married to Johnson, and Locke was also married to her childhood friend. She didn’t get the part in the movie, but they began an affair in 1975 while filming The Outlaw Josey Wales despite both being married.

Later, as the relationship grew, Locke moved into one of Eastwood’s homes. Despite rumors, they publicly denied being a couple. Eastwood and Johnson separated in 1979. Over the next decade, Eastwood had affairs with Jacelyn Reeves and Frances Fisher, and by 1989, he allegedly moved Locke’s belongings into storage and changed the locks.

Locke sued Eastwood for palimony, seeking $1.3 million and properties. They settled, with Eastwood securing a development deal for her at Warner Bros. She got a house and was paid $450,000 with support. In 1995, Locke sued him again for fraud, settling out of court in 1996 for an undisclosed amount. Locke died in 2018 from cancer, remaining married to Gordon Anderson until her death.

Jacelyn Reeves

Eastwood met flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves when he was still dating Locke. The pair welcomed two children during their relationship. In 1986, Reeves gave birth to their son, Scott Eastwood. Two years later, in 1988, they welcomed their daughter Kathryn Eastwood. However, the details of their relationship are unknown.

Frances Fisher

In late 1988, Clint Eastwood met Frances Fisher during the pre-production party for Pink Cadillac. At the time Eastwood was dating Locke and in the midst of his affair with Reeves. Fisher described their connection as love at first sight. “I just saw such beauty in his presence. And I felt like a big piece of the puzzle had fallen in place," Fisher described meeting Eastwood in Clint Eastwood: A Biography.

They began dating quietly and moved in together, attending red carpet events by 1992 while having a “lot of fun,” Fisher told PEOPLE. In August 1993, they welcomed their daughter, Francesca Ruth Eastwood.

However, their relationship dissolved by the end of 1993 due to personal conflicts and when Fisher saw paparazzi shots of Eastwood kissing another woman. Fisher moved out in 1995. Despite their split, they remained on good terms, with Fisher later stating in her chat with SFGate, "The love is always there."

Dina Eastwood

Clint Eastwood met news anchor Dina Ruiz in 1992 during an interview; he was still dating Fisher at the time. They met again at a local event in Carmel-by-the-Sea. Later, when they attended a function at Spanish Bay, one of the hosts asked him if he would sit with Ruiz and “we ended up holding hands,” Eastwood told Carmel Magazine.

Eastwood proposed to Ruiz in September 1995, and they married in March 1996, which Ruiz described as her "dream wedding." Their daughter, Morgan, was born in December 1996.

In 2012, the couple was featured on the reality show Mrs. Eastwood & Company, which Eastwood reportedly disliked as it "went against everything he stands for." By June, their marriage was reportedly falling apart. Dina filed for separation in September 2013 and got divorced in October but remained on good terms. Dina married her old friend, Scott Fisher, in July 2016.

Erica Tomlinson-Fisher

While Eastwood was still married to Dina, Erica Tomlinson-Fisher, who was divorcing her husband Scott, reached out to Eastwood. Longtime friends, Dina and Scott had reconnected, which sparked major concern in Erica.

Erica and Eastwood began speaking frequently and started dating in March 2013. Though their relationship wasn't public, they were photographed together in L.A. by the Daily Mail. The details of when or how their relationship ended are not known.

Christina Sandera

Eastwood met hostess Christina Sandera after his split from Erica and remained her companion until her recent demise at the age of 61. The duo started dating in 2014 after meeting Sandera, who was working as a hostess at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. They made their red carpet debut at the Oscars in 2015 when his American Sniper received six Oscar nods. The duo made several red carpet appearances but mostly kept their relationship private.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” he said in a statement released after Sandera’s passing.

