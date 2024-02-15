Knox Goes Away Trailer: Michael Keaton Takes On Titular Morally Gray Character In This Entrancing Thriller

A jaw dropping thriller is what can spin our 2024 around. Coming from a seasoned maker and a breathtaking cast will be like icing on cake. The first trailer of Knox Goes Away was dropped by Saban Films on Feb 14, 2024 and fans have not stopped buzzing since. With Michael Keaton directing and acting in this film, let us see the insider details of Knox Goes Away and what is next on the cards.

What is the Knox Goes Away trailer all about?

ALSO READ: 7 classic Tim Burton movies for your holiday season watchlist including Corpse Bride, Edward Scissorhands, and more

The trailer spans across 2 minutes and 25 seconds. It provides us with a variety of Easter eggs on the plot. But corresponding to the official synopsis, the lead in the film is a contract killer with dementia who is offered an opportunity to replenish himself by saving his estranged son’s life. While a soon to die man with a degenerative neurological disorder can be a tricky part, what’s more interesting is how this character is Gray in nature. He is full of bad and good in one, the moral and unethical wrapped in one. This movie is set to hit theaters on March 15, 2024.

Advertisement

What did Michael Keaton say about Knox Goes Away?

For the Batman director, the film has been nothing short of a challenge as he directs and acts in the movie as the lead. The 72 year old Michael Keaton has given us cult classic works like Beetlejuice and explains how his character John Knox, is Gray in nature-he kills people but only the bad ones. Despite the film giving us Breaking Bad and John Wick vibes, the film is not about a dying man or a hit man movie, as per Keaton. The 72-year-old expresses in an interview to People, "There’s been about 9,000 hit-men movies made, and everybody's done it as good as you can do it.” He also goes on to add, "I had zero interest in making a hit-man movie. It isn’t and never was." To make the moment lighter, Keaton jokes about being in the adult movie business. He wants to drive home the idea of a son-father relationship with its touch of morality. An interesting perspective to the film, this work can surely turn into an adrenaline roller coaster if put to it.

While Knox Goes Away drops more hints and sets for a theatrical release, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Beetlejuice 2: Here's Winona Ryder's first look in Tim Burton’s sequel; Seen yet?