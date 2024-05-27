American actress and film producer Jessica Chastain, 47, was awarded an honorary doctorate from The Juilliard School on May 23 for her outstanding contributions to film and theatre.

Two days post-ceremony, Interstellar actor Jessica Chastain treats her Instagram followers to a glimpse behind the scenes. She films her arrival at the Irene Diamond Building, proudly displays her ceremony ticket, and struggles with her doctoral tam, jokingly citing her head size as the challenge.

"I can't get it to fit," the Oscar winner tells staff as they assist her with the honor. "My head's too big. It's surprising... I think it's too long."

Chastain’s Tam adjustment -: Honored at Julliard Ceremony

After receiving her Honorary doctorate, Chastain posed for photos with other honorees and then proceeded to the auditorium for the ceremony. She waved and kissed the camera before accepting her hood and honorary degree.

"Dr. Chastain sounds great! Thank you, @juilliardschool, for this honor and the unique hat. Congratulations, Class of 2024!" she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Besides her honorary doctorate, the Eyes of Tammy Faye actress is a Juilliard alum, earning her BFA in 2003. In a conversation with The New York Times in 2012, she shared her experience of relocating from a small northern California town to New York City when she began school in 1999.

"It was tough," she said to the Times. "I wasn't used to a city like this. But everything I wanted was here. I had never seen a foreign movie, and Lincoln Center was right there. One day, I was in the cafeteria, and Baryshnikov sat at my table. It was everything I had dreamed of since I was a little girl."

Jessica Chastain’s college struggles: Scholarship surprise and academic obsession

Jessica Chastain mentioned that Juilliard was highly competitive, with students facing the risk of being cut if they didn't perform well. Despite her worries, she received a scholarship in her second year. She spent most of her time studying and didn't socialize much. She preferred immersing herself in her studies and activities related to her passion for acting.

Other well-known friends of Chastain left comments below her video to congratulate her on her academic success. Julianne Hough congratulated her with clapping and heart emojis, while Tatum O'Neal left many heart emojis and praising hands in the comments.

Moreover, Dancer Carolyn Adams, members of the Emerson String Quartet, and composer/conductor Tania León also received honorary degrees on Thursday.

