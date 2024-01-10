Mothers' Instinct Trailer: Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain reunite in 60s set thriller; Here's everything we know so far

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are coming together for a psychological thriller Mothers' Instinct. It's the American version of a Belgian thriller. The story, based on a book by Barbara Abel, explores how the friendship between two women changes forever after an unfortunate accident. StudicanalUK dropped a trailer for Mothers' Instinct on 9 January 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the movie.

What is Mothers' Instinct about?

The movie is set in the early 1960s and follows two best friends, Alice and Celine, who live in a nice neighborhood with beautiful lawns and successful husbands. Everything seems perfect until a tragic accident happens, turning their lives upside down. After the accident, guilt, suspicion, and paranoia start to affect the close bond these two friends had. It becomes a psychological battle as their maternal instincts take a darker turn.

"Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, Mothers’ Instinct is an unnerving psychological thriller about two best friends and neighbors, Alice and Céline, whose perfect lives in ‘60s suburbia are shattered by a tragic accident involving one of their children. Marking the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Benoit Delhomme, we follow Alice and Céline as their familial bonds are gradually undermined by guilt and paranoia and a gripping battle of wills develops, revealing the darker side of maternal love."

Advertisement

What the Mothers' Instinct Trailer here:

When will Mothers' Instinct release?

We don't know when the movie will be released, but the official poster suggests it's coming soon. Although Mothers' Instinct finished filming in July 2022, details about whether it will be shown in theaters or directly on streaming platforms remain unknown.

Who is the star cast of Mothers' Instinct?

The cast of Mothers' Instinct includes notable names, although the release date and trailer are still pending. Academy Award winners Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain take on the roles of two best friends experiencing a rift after a tragic incident. Having previously collaborated in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar in 2014, their onscreen chemistry is eagerly anticipated. Jessica Chastain will portray Alice, while Anne Hathaway takes on the role of Céline. The cast also features Josh Charles and Anders Danielsen Lie.

Is Mothers' Instinct a Remake?

Certainly, Mothers' Instinct is essentially the American counterpart to the Belgian film Duelles, helmed by Olivier Masset-Depasse. The initial adaptation of Barbara Abel's novel premiered in 2018, starring Veerle Baetens and Anne Coesens in the lead roles. Duelles earned critical acclaim, securing the title of Best Feature at the Chicago International Film Festival. Additionally, it garnered recognition at the Magritte Awards, a prestigious event in Belgium, where it clinched nine awards.

ALSO READ: Halle Berry grieves X-Men costar as he passes away at 42; read her heartfelt tribute