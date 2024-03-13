Congrats To My Dear Friend': Johnny Depp Lauds Robert Downey Jr's Best Supporting Actor Oscar Win For Oppenheimer

Jonny Depp celebrated “dear friend” Robert Downy Jr.’s Oscar win with a sweet message on Instagram. This unlikely duo never worked together, but having lived similar experiences as Hollywood’s big stars, they have formed a camaraderie. Depp, a three-time Oscar nominee, celebrated Downey’s win in a post that read, “Let’s do this again..congrats to my dear friend.”

Depp and Robert Downey Jr go way back

In an old interview, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor discussed his friendship with Downey. He said they have "known one another for a million years." He continued, "We sort of came up the ranks together in a weird way back in the '80s. He's someone I've always admired, and we've had a good relationship,"

A relationship of mutual love, respect, and admiration between two huge actors is always fun to witness. The Charlie and The Chocolate Factory actor is known for picking peculiar characters and is among the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood.



Johnny Depp’s son loves Iron Man

The actor shared in a previous interview that his son is a huge fan of Downey’s character Iron Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Depp recalled when the Iron Man actor and his wife came to his house for dinner. "He came over one evening for dinner, he and his wife came for dinner, and my son was just like—he couldn't believe he was sitting next to Iron Man. And so I saw [Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean character Captain Jack Sparrow] leave my son's eyes, and Iron Man was the ticket."

Now, the Iron Man star has become an Oscar-winning actor for his role as Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. In his big acceptance speech, he thanked the director, “I needed this film more than it needed me, and Chris [Nolan] knew it.” He also thanked the producer Emma Thompson and the “best cast and crew.”