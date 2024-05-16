10 Esha Gupta movies that you can binge over the weekend
Enlisted below are some of the Esha Gupta movies in which her amazing performance is sure to keep you glued. Let’s take a quick look.
Esha Gupta is known for her glam quotient and charming presence on screen. The actor has given some amazing performances in Bollywood films and Esha Gupta’s movies prove that she is a talented actress as well as a versatile performer. She made her debut with Jannat 2 in 2012 and instantly got all the eyes on her for her performance in the film.
Esha represented India at Miss International 2007 and entered the Femina Miss India pageant in 2007. The talented actress is known for her roles in Raaz 3, Humshakals, Baadshaho, Rustam, Commando 2 and many more. So, without wasting further time, let’s go through Esha Gupta's movies list which are some of her best performances.
10 Esha Gupta movies that prove her a talented actress
1. Jannat 2
- Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda, Esha Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
- Director: Kunal Deshmukh
- IMDB Rating: 6.3
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance, Thriller
- Release year: 2012
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's film Jannat 2. The film was a sequel to the 2008 film Jannat and became a hit at the box office. In the film, Esha played the character Dr. Jhanvi Singh Tomar. She is seen romancing Emraan Hashmi in the film. The audience liked this Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta movie and it became a hit like the first part of Jannat.
2. Raaz 3
- Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Bipasha Basu, Esha Gupta
- Director: Vikram Bhatt
- IMDB Rating: 4.2
- Movie Genre: Horror, Drama, Romance
- Release year: 2012
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Esha Gupta plays Sanjana Krishna in the third part of the 2002 film Raaz. She plays a debutant actress in the film whose popularity diminishes Shanaya Shekhar (Bipasha Basu)’s acting career. The antagonist in the film Bipasha Basu performs black magic to get her career and her love Aditya played by Emraan Hashmi back. The horror film performed well and fans loved Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta’s movie.
3. Chakravyuh
- Cast: Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhay Deol, Esha Gupta
- Director: Prakash Jha
- IMDB Rating: 6.8
- Movie Genre: Horror, Drama, Romance
- Release year: 2012
- Where to watch: Zee5
The film starred Arjun Rampal as Adil, an IPS in Nandighat, Esha Gupta as Rhea Menon, Adil’s wife and also an IPS officer, Abhay Deol as Comrade Azad or Kabir and Adil’s best friend. The film on the issue of Naxalites drew audiences’ attention and received a lot of praise. Esha looks as charming as ever in her role as Rhea Menon in the film.
4. Humshakals
- Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta, Ram Kapoor, Bipasha Basu
- Director: Sajid Khan
- IMDB Rating: 1.7
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance, Comedy
- Release year: 2014
- Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar
Esha Gupta plays one of the lead actors in the comedy film. She plays psychiatrist Dr Shivani Gupta and is seen romancing Saif Ali Khan in the film. The film couldn’t do well at the box office but the actress took on more challenging roles for herself in the coming years.
5. Rustom
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arjan Bajwa, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta
- Director: Tinu Suresh Desai
- IMDB Rating: 7
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance, Comedy
- Release year: 2014
- Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar
Esha Gupta plays the role of Priti Makhija in the film. She is a boss lady who is classy, rich, confident and knows her way. She avenges her brother Vikram Makhija (Arjan Bajwa)’s death in the film. Rustom played by Akshay Kumar is an ex-naval officer and Illeana D’Cruz plays his wife Cynthia Pavri in the film. This Akshay Kumar and Esha Gupta movie is based on real-life events and people.
6. Commando 2: The Black Money Trail
- Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma
- Director: Deven Bhojani
- IMDB Rating: 5.4
- Movie Genre: Action, Romance, Crime
- Release year: 2017
- Where to watch: Zee5
Esha Gupta plays a villain in the film. She is glamorous and looks best as she plays mastermind. Fans loved the different avatar of the actress in the film.
7. Baadshaho
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal
- Director: Milan Luthria
- IMDB Rating: 4.9
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Historical Drama
- Release year: 2017
- Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar
Adding to the Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi movies list, this one is set in the 1975 emergency era. Esha Gupta plays a badass character in the film. As Sanjana, she is seen doing some action sequences. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz as Rani Gitanjali Devi, Emraan Hashmi as Dalia, Ajay Devgn as Bhavani Singh, and Vidyut Jammwal as Army officer Major Seher Singh.
8. Total Dhamaal
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaafri, Esha Gupta
- Director: Indra Kumar
- IMDB Rating: 4.2
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy
- Release year: 2019
- Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar
The third instalment of Dhamaal, this movie stars Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaafri, and Esha Gupta. The comedy film is about a mad chase of characters for a sum of 50 crore rupees, where Esha Gupta gives a special appearance as Prachi. She is seen performing in the song Speaker Phat Jaaye with the full cast of the film.
9. One Day: Justice Delivered
- Cast: Esha Gupta, Hema Sharma, Anupam Kher
- Director: Ashok K. Nanda
- IMDB Rating: 5.1
- Movie Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime
- Release year: 2017
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Esha Gupta plays an investigating officer who looks into the case of vanishing of some important people in a state capital. Her character is named DCP Laxmi Rathi and she is a police officer from Crime Branch. Fans loved Esha Gupta’s powerful performance in the film. This Esha Gupta and Anupam Kher movie is one of her best performances to date.
10. Paltan
- Cast: Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Luv Sinha, Esha Gupta
- Director: J.P. Dutta
- IMDB Rating: 5.2
- Movie Genre: Action, War, History
- Release year: 2018
- Where to watch: Zee5
Esha Gupta gives a special appearance as Lt. Col. Rai Singh Yadav's (Arjun Rampal)’s wife Savita Singh. The film is based on the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Nathu La and Cho La that happened in the year 1967.
Esha Gupta has tried her hand at various kinds of roles and fans love her aura. The glamorous actress brings shine to her characters and makes them memorable. Esha Gupta’s movies have a special place in the hearts of fans.
Tell us which one is your favorite in Esha Gupta's movies list.
