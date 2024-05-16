10 Esha Gupta movies that you can binge over the weekend

Esha Gupta is known for her glam quotient and charming presence on screen. The actor has given some amazing performances in Bollywood films and Esha Gupta’s movies prove that she is a talented actress as well as a versatile performer. She made her debut with Jannat 2 in 2012 and instantly got all the eyes on her for her performance in the film.

Esha represented India at Miss International 2007 and entered the Femina Miss India pageant in 2007. The talented actress is known for her roles in Raaz 3, Humshakals, Baadshaho, Rustam, Commando 2 and many more. So, without wasting further time, let’s go through Esha Gupta's movies list which are some of her best performances.

10 Esha Gupta movies that prove her a talented actress

1. Jannat 2

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda, Esha Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda, Esha Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Director: Kunal Deshmukh

Kunal Deshmukh IMDB Rating: 6.3

6.3 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance, Thriller

Action, Drama, Romance, Thriller Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Prime Video

Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's film Jannat 2. The film was a sequel to the 2008 film Jannat and became a hit at the box office. In the film, Esha played the character Dr. Jhanvi Singh Tomar. She is seen romancing Emraan Hashmi in the film. The audience liked this Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta movie and it became a hit like the first part of Jannat.

2. Raaz 3

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Bipasha Basu, Esha Gupta

Emraan Hashmi, Bipasha Basu, Esha Gupta Director: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt IMDB Rating: 4.2

4.2 Movie Genre: Horror, Drama, Romance

Horror, Drama, Romance Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Prime Video

Esha Gupta plays Sanjana Krishna in the third part of the 2002 film Raaz. She plays a debutant actress in the film whose popularity diminishes Shanaya Shekhar (Bipasha Basu)’s acting career. The antagonist in the film Bipasha Basu performs black magic to get her career and her love Aditya played by Emraan Hashmi back. The horror film performed well and fans loved Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta’s movie.

3. Chakravyuh

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhay Deol, Esha Gupta

Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhay Deol, Esha Gupta Director: Prakash Jha

Prakash Jha IMDB Rating: 6.8

6.8 Movie Genre: Horror, Drama, Romance

Horror, Drama, Romance Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Zee5

The film starred Arjun Rampal as Adil, an IPS in Nandighat, Esha Gupta as Rhea Menon, Adil’s wife and also an IPS officer, Abhay Deol as Comrade Azad or Kabir and Adil’s best friend. The film on the issue of Naxalites drew audiences’ attention and received a lot of praise. Esha looks as charming as ever in her role as Rhea Menon in the film.

4. Humshakals

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta, Ram Kapoor, Bipasha Basu

Saif Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta, Ram Kapoor, Bipasha Basu Director: Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan IMDB Rating: 1.7

1.7 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance, Comedy

Action, Drama, Romance, Comedy Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Esha Gupta plays one of the lead actors in the comedy film. She plays psychiatrist Dr Shivani Gupta and is seen romancing Saif Ali Khan in the film. The film couldn’t do well at the box office but the actress took on more challenging roles for herself in the coming years.

5. Rustom

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arjan Bajwa, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta

Akshay Kumar, Arjan Bajwa, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta Director: Tinu Suresh Desai

Tinu Suresh Desai IMDB Rating: 7

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance, Comedy

Action, Drama, Romance, Comedy Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Esha Gupta plays the role of Priti Makhija in the film. She is a boss lady who is classy, rich, confident and knows her way. She avenges her brother Vikram Makhija (Arjan Bajwa)’s death in the film. Rustom played by Akshay Kumar is an ex-naval officer and Illeana D’Cruz plays his wife Cynthia Pavri in the film. This Akshay Kumar and Esha Gupta movie is based on real-life events and people.

6. Commando 2: The Black Money Trail

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma

Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma Director: Deven Bhojani

Deven Bhojani IMDB Rating: 5.4

5.4 Movie Genre: Action, Romance, Crime

Action, Romance, Crime Release year: 2017

2017 Where to watch: Zee5

Esha Gupta plays a villain in the film. She is glamorous and looks best as she plays mastermind. Fans loved the different avatar of the actress in the film.

7. Baadshaho

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal Director: Milan Luthria

Milan Luthria IMDB Rating: 4.9

4.9 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Historical Drama

Action, Comedy, Historical Drama Release year: 2017

2017 Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Adding to the Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi movies list, this one is set in the 1975 emergency era. Esha Gupta plays a badass character in the film. As Sanjana, she is seen doing some action sequences. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz as Rani Gitanjali Devi, Emraan Hashmi as Dalia, Ajay Devgn as Bhavani Singh, and Vidyut Jammwal as Army officer Major Seher Singh.

8. Total Dhamaal

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaafri, Esha Gupta

Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaafri, Esha Gupta Director: Indra Kumar

Indra Kumar IMDB Rating: 4.2

4.2 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

The third instalment of Dhamaal, this movie stars Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaafri, and Esha Gupta. The comedy film is about a mad chase of characters for a sum of 50 crore rupees, where Esha Gupta gives a special appearance as Prachi. She is seen performing in the song Speaker Phat Jaaye with the full cast of the film.

9. One Day: Justice Delivered

Cast: Esha Gupta, Hema Sharma, Anupam Kher

Esha Gupta, Hema Sharma, Anupam Kher Director: Ashok K. Nanda

Ashok K. Nanda IMDB Rating: 5.1

5.1 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime

Action, Thriller, Crime Release year: 2017

2017 Where to watch: Prime Video

Esha Gupta plays an investigating officer who looks into the case of vanishing of some important people in a state capital. Her character is named DCP Laxmi Rathi and she is a police officer from Crime Branch. Fans loved Esha Gupta’s powerful performance in the film. This Esha Gupta and Anupam Kher movie is one of her best performances to date.

10. Paltan

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Luv Sinha, Esha Gupta

Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Luv Sinha, Esha Gupta Director: J.P. Dutta

J.P. Dutta IMDB Rating: 5.2

5.2 Movie Genre: Action, War, History

Action, War, History Release year: 2018

2018 Where to watch: Zee5

Esha Gupta gives a special appearance as Lt. Col. Rai Singh Yadav's (Arjun Rampal)’s wife Savita Singh. The film is based on the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Nathu La and Cho La that happened in the year 1967.

Esha Gupta has tried her hand at various kinds of roles and fans love her aura. The glamorous actress brings shine to her characters and makes them memorable. Esha Gupta’s movies have a special place in the hearts of fans.

Tell us which one is your favorite in Esha Gupta's movies list.

