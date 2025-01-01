Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Celebrate Milestone 2024 in New Social Media Post, Highlighting Abby’s Wedding to Joshua Bowling

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel are looking back at 2024 with profound love and affection, as it was a transformative year for the former.

The sisters posted a “2024 Replay” video on TikTok on Monday, December 30, which Us Weekly viewed, to reflect on major moments from the past year, including Abby’s wedding to husband Joshua Bowling.

The pair married in November 2021, but the milestone wasn’t made public until March, when a video of Abby and Joshua’s first dance went viral. Today was the first to corroborate the speculation by obtaining records of their wedding.

Other images in the sisters’ 2024 recap included Abby and Brittany enjoying a day out with Bowling’s daughter Isabella, as well as glimpses of their day-to-day life alongside Abby’s husband.

Abby and Brittany rose to fame in the late ‘90s after making several appearances on daytime shows. They later shared their story in the 2006 documentary Joined for Life, which aired on TLC. The siblings, for those unversed, are dicephalic conjoined twins, a rare form of partial twinning, with two heads attached to a single torso.

Abby and Brittany share the same organs and bloodstream from their neck down, with Abby controlling their right limbs and Brittany controlling their left. The girls’ parents, Mike and Patty Hensel decided to opt out of a separation surgery at the time of their birth, as it was unlikely they would have survived the procedure.

Another documentary released in 2008 chronicled Abby and Brittany’s lives at 16, and in 2012, they returned with the TLC docuseries Abby & Brittany, which aired for one season.

Since then, the duo has led a relatively low-key life. Both Abby and Brittany are fifth-grade teachers in Brighton, Minnesota.

