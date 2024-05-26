'Forever': Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Revisit Former's Wedding To Josh Bowling With Taylor Swift Song

Conjoined twins Brittany Hensel and Abby Hensel are sharing another look at the latter sister's love story with Josh Bowling, this time with the help of Taylor Swift. The sisters, who made headlines in March after court documents revealed that Abby had married army veteran Josh Bowling in 2021, took to TikTok to share a compilation of new wedding day pictures, set to Taylor Swift's But Daddy I Love Him.

The song tells the story of a woman whose romantic partners are judged by her friends, family, and town but she is so in love she doesn't care anymore about others' opinions.

Abby and Brittany Hensel share intimate wedding photos

Abby and Brittany Hensel, the famous conjoined twins, have been gaining attention after Abby's wedding. Abby, who became famous after her appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996, married nurse and U.S. Army veteran Josh Bowling in 2021.

Social media pictures show the couple in a bridal gown and Bowling in a grey suit. The twins, who work as fifth-grade teachers in Minnesota, have shared a video clip of them dancing during their wedding reception. Despite the news, no statements have been made by the twins.

The Minnesota twins, 34, have shared photos on Facebook with Josh and a flower girl, posing with Abby's husband at their wedding, and images on TikTok, shared in March, appear to be taken at a separate event.

The twins sported wide smiles as they wore a wedding dress while standing next to a grinning Bowling, who wore a gray suit. Their flower girl, meanwhile, donned a cream lace and taffeta dress while holding a bouquet of flowers.

The video includes part of Taylor Swift's song, But Daddy I Love Him, in which Swift sings, "Now I'm running with my dress unbuttoned / Screaming 'But Daddy I love him!' / I'm having his baby / No, I'm not, but you should see your faces."

Two follow-up photos in the TikTok clip showed the trio happily posing together again. “#Forever” the twins captioned the video. Although Abby and Bowling's marriage took place in 2021, it didn't become public knowledge until March 2024, when Today reported news of the nuptials, citing records obtained.

Soon after posting their throwback wedding pics, Abby and Brittany shared another TikTok containing several paparazzi photos of themselves and a 2023 voiceover meme of a man saying, "To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don't give up. Season two is about to come out."

A brief about Abby and Brittany Hensel

Abby and Brittany were born on March 7, 1990. Their mother, Patty Hensel, shared in a 2007 documentary Extraordinary People: The Twins Who Share a Body that she only expected to deliver one baby when she gave birth based on scans. Abby and Brittany were initially born with three arms but had one removed as it wasn’t functional.

The twins first came into the spotlight in 1996 after appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show at the age of six. A TLC reality show then aired in 2012, showcasing their lives in Minnesota as twenty-something women.

As dicephalic conjoined twins, Abby and Brittany share the same organs below the waist and the same bloodstream. Brittany is in control of their left arm and leg, while Abby controls the right.

Abby and Brittany's parents were told that they were inseparable as babies. While separation may have been possible as the girls matured, the parents chose to keep them conjoined as they were able to live a full, healthy life together.

"We never wish we were separated," Abby and Brittany both explained in the 2007 documentary. "Because then we wouldn't get to do the things we can do—play softball, meet new people, run."

Abby and Brittany have long expressed their understanding of people's curiosity toward their lives. Still, they admitted to feeling frustrated at the reaction they’re met with in public, especially people taking their photos without permission.

“We absolutely hate when people take pictures of us” Abby explained in 2007, adding, “And we will throw a fit about it, and make them embarrassed.”

Additionally, while doctors were curious about their health and growing process as children, Mike and Patty Hensel did not allow any unnecessary tests to be done on their daughters. Brittany and Abby also said the doctor's office was their least favorite place to go at the time.

“While they are unique, the family wants to treat them like they are just like anyone else,” the family’s doctor Joy Westerdahl explained in 2007. The doctor continued, “I have to be mindful of the family’s wishes not to get too involved.”

Abby and Brittany began working as a teacher shortly after graduating college. When they were initially hired, they shared they were not in a salaried position, but were given separate contracts, and split their pay. They currently teach fifth grade together at an elementary school in Minnesota.

“Math and science is kind of my strong point,” Abby explained on an episode of Abby & Brittany. “Where Brittany is more focused on the language arts, reading—stuff like that.”

