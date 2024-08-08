'Could Have Been Much Worse': Angelina Jolie Was Shocked To Learn About Son Pax's Accident; Source Reveals

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax, is recovering following a horrific e-bike accident in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old was immediately admitted to the hospital and was recently out of the intensive care unit. According to reports, Pax and his mother are incredibly appreciative of the first responders' prompt action and the first-rate medical attention he received.

According to a source who informed PEOPLE that Pax is slowly recovering, "It's uncomfortable for him and needs more treatments. He was still quite lucky. It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet." The source mentioned that Jolie was shocked and worried when she got the call about the accident.

According to a previous source who spoke with PEOPLE, Pax had been discharged from an intensive care unit and was reported as having suffered complex trauma and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy.

The source added that Jolie stayed by his side throughout his hospital stay and that Pax's siblings, Knox and Vivienne, 16, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18, have been visiting and helping.

Pax is one of the six children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. While Shiloh and their twins, Knox and Vivienne, are the couple's biological children, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara were adopted by the power couple.

The divorce process between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was widely reported. After Jolie filed in 2016, the pair got into a protracted and intricate custody dispute. Despite separating nearly eight years ago, Pitt and Jolie have yet to finalize their divorce. Their legal disputes, including the Château Miraval case, are ongoing.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax's sister, reportedly filed a petition recently to have the name "Pitt" taken off of her. Peter Levine, Shiloh's attorney, has verified that the hearing is scheduled for August 19, 2024.

