Cristin Milioti Reacts To Her Golden Globe Nomination For The Penguin And Talks Potential Second Season: 'Don’t Have Words To...'

Cristin Milioti is feeling honored after earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role as mob heiress Sofia Falcone in HBO’s The Penguin.

Reacting to the nod, Milioti, on Monday, December 9, shared with The Hollywood Reporter that she received the news when she was getting ready to take her dog for a walk. “It was very exciting, very exciting,” she told the outlet. “And just very, very joyful.”

Of her fellow Best Performance contenders, the actress added, “My god, the women in my category. I don’t have words to describe how surreal it is and how overwhelmed I am being nominated alongside them. They’re all so brilliant.”

Milioti is sharing the aforementioned category with Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country), Sofia Vergara (Griselda), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), and Kate Winslet (The Regime).

The Penguin also nabbed a Best Limited Series nomination, as well as a Best Performance by a Male Actor in the Limited Series nod for Colin Farrell.

Expressing her excitement for showrunner Lauren LeFranc and her co-star’s nominations, Milioti called them both geniuses. She added that she is looking forward to celebrating their project’s success together at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Even though The Penguin is billed as a limited series, EP Matt Reeves and the show’s team have reportedly been in touch about a potential second season. Milioti, in her conversation with THR, though, kept mum on the conjectures. However, she added she would love nothing more than to play Sofia Falcone again.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards is set to air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on CBS on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on Paramount.

