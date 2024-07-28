Who Is Sofia Falcone? Character Explored As Cristin Milioti Takes On Role In New The Penguin Trailer

Colin Farrell, who endured 3 1/2 hours of makeup daily to become Oz Cobb in The Penguin, appeared virtually to releas a new trailer for the show at San Diego Comic-Con. The show, which will be on HBO and Max, was initially set to be a Max original but has been moved under HBO's umbrella, running on both the cable channel and streaming on Max, as part of a branding and strategy shift. The trailer received significant applause after playing to the Comic-Con crowd. The trailer also revealed the first glance on Cristin Milioti's character, Sofia Falcone.

Who is Sofia Falcone?

Sofia Falcone, a notorious mob boss, dismantled Oswald Cobblepot's criminal empire and established the Falcone Home and School for Orphans. She is the estranged daughter of Carmine Falcone, sister of Mario Calvi, and ex-lover of Jim Gordon. She resided in Miami with her father Carmine. Sofia's reign came to an end shortly after she killed her father when she attempted to kill James Gordon, but she was shot in the head by Lee Thompkins and put into a coma.

Sofia, raised in the Falcone family, initially appeared kind, caring, selfless, polite, respectful, and naive. She was more honorable than her father, Carmine Falcone, and held no grudge against Jim Gordon for killing her brother Mario Calvi. Sofia was brave, manipulative, intelligent, and calculating, appearing innocent.

She was remorseful and guilty when Victor Zsasz murdered her father's loyalists to gain Oswald Cobblepot's trust, demonstrating her moral compass. She was aware of her brother's infection by the Alice Tetch virus and acted accordingly.armine. Sofia's reign ended after she killed her father, James Gordon, and was shot in the head by Lee Thompkins.

Advertisement

Sofia is a highly intelligent individual with a decade of experience of running her father, Carmine Falcone's mob business in Miami. She is also a skilled tactician and capable leader, maneuvering the Falcone crime family to accumulate great wealth and avoid run-ins with the law. Although Sofia comes across as innocent and naive, she is highly calculating. She tricked the police detective, Jim Gordon; into a long-term relationship and manipulated him; into taking down her rival, Oswald Cobblepot.

As a member of the Falcone family, Sofia has access to almost unlimited resources, as well as complete influence over Gotham's criminal underworld. Sofia is capable of using firearms and counting her opponents' bullets. Sofia commands an intimidating presence, capable of turning the most seasoned capo.

A brief about Cristin Milioti

Cristin Milioti is an American actress, known for playing Tracy McConnell in the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother from 2013 to 2014. Milioti began her acting career with bit parts in national advertising campaigns, including Ford Edge. She has appeared in TV shows like The Sopranos and films like Greetings from the Shore. Milioti is known for her stage performances, including her 2007 Broadway appearance as Alice Ashbrook in Coram Boy, That Face in 2010, and being nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Advertisement

In 2012, Milioti received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Girl in Once, a musical she performed from 2011 to 2013. The New York Times praised her performance, describing her confidence and wit as a mature, youthful character. Milioti's Once performance, alongside fellow principal soloist Steve Kazee, earned her the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. She also read a short story for the 2011 This American Life episode Adventure and appeared on Glen Hansard's debut album Rhythm and Repose in 2012.

In 2013, Milioti starred as the titular Mother in CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, and later appeared in Martin Scorsese's film The Wolf of Wall Street. She was cast as Zelda in NBC's comedy A to Z in 2014, and co-starred in FX's Fargo in 2015 as Betsy Solverson. In 2017, she appeared in the fourth season of the sci-fi anthology show Black Mirror, playing Nanette Cole, a game developer trapped in a virtual simulator game. Milioti's acting career began with her role in the sitcom and continued with other roles in films and television.

Advertisement

In 2020, Milioti starred in the sci-fi/comedy Palm Springs, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and on Hulu in July. In 2021, she starred in the HBO Max dark comedy series Made for Love as the entrapped wife of a tech billionaire from whom she runs away. In 2024, Milioti is set to star as Sofia Falcone in the Max spin-off miniseries of The Batman titled The Penguin, opposite Colin Farrell.

ALSO READ: Explore Gotham City Post The Batman As Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb Builds His Crime Empire; Watch The Penguin's New Comic-Con TRAILER Here