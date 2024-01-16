Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ryan Gosling Left Shocked With 'I'm Just Ken' Winning The Best Song; See Here

The internet cannot stop laughing at Ryan Gosling’s shell-shocked expression after ‘I’m Just Ken’ from Barbie won The Best Song award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Some are even adding his expression to their meme collection.

What did Ryan do after the win?

Ryan Gosling, who himself was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Barbie, was left absolutely speechless last night. When it was announced that the Best Song award was going to I’m Just Ken, which Ryan Gosling sang in Barbie, instead of looking overjoyed, Gosling looked… utterly confused and in disbelief. So much so that he did not even get up to receive the award. His reaction felt like the actor was actually suspicious of this being a really elaborate prank and someone was just going to yell out, “Hah! Gotcha!” at any moment.

Ryan Gosling clapped and continued to look taken aback even as Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson, the singer/songwriter for the track went up to the stage to collect the award. The two of them did not forget to shout out to the singer who did not join them on stage. But it was apparent that people were really hoping that Gosling would go up there and belt out a verse or two for the fans.

Why is his reaction going viral?

Ryan Gosling, who has been praised numerous times for his performance as Ken alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie in the 2023 Greta Gerwig masterpiece, is really the king of reactions. His viral reactions have already made it into people’s GIF collections for years now. Some of his hilarious faces and expressions from Barbie’s promotional videos also found a place in the fans’ meme collections.

Advertisement

The Hollywood star’s expression for his first viral meme of the year did not disappoint as people are still clutching their bellies over how bewildered and suspicious the actor looked after the award was announced. ‘I’m Just Ken’ beat quite a few hit songs including Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For and Dua Lipa’s Dance the Night Away, both from Barbie to win the coveted award.

Even though the fans did not get to see Gosling perform the banger at the Critics Choice Awards, they are happy with the new addition to their meme folder. As for Gosling, fans are hoping to see him perform I’m Just Ken at the Oscars.

ALSO READ: ‘Where are you going with this…’: When Ryan Gosling recalled his hilarious and uncomfortable ‘experience’ of Turkish massage