Curb Your Enthusiasm Wraps Up With Nod To Seinfeld; Susie Essman And Jeff Schaffer Reflect On Iconic Series Final Episode

After 12 seasons and more than 20 years of entertaining the fans, Larry David’s HBO comedy gem, Curb Your Enthusiasm, closed the curtains on itself for the final time on Sunday, April 7. The show’s creator and star, Larry David, took the opportunity to include callbacks to his other great creation, Seinfeld, in the final episode of the iconic American sitcom.

On the occasion of the show wrapping up its business after a top-secret finale episode, Jeff Schaffer, the executive producer of the show, and Susie Essman, who played Susie Greene in it, sat with The Hollywood Reporter to share their experience of keeping their mouths sealed until the Curb Your Enthusiasm season finale premiere.

Additionally, the actress also shared her thoughts on how bittersweet the ending of the long-running show actually was.

Here's what they said:

Susie Essman and Jeff Schaffer chat about the Curb Your Enthusiasm conclusion

Susie Essman told THR on Monday, April 8, “I had not seen it [the series finale episode] until last night. I’d seen all the episodes except the finale, and I couldn't be happier. I thought it was such an amazing ending. Just perfect. It wrapped up the whole series in a beautiful way.”

Schaffer, for his part, said, “I'm so happy to not have been evasive about how we’re ending the season and the series. I feel like I've had this deep, dark family secret that I've been carrying around for a year and a half now. But it feels great.”

He added, “On the show, half the time people are watching through closed eyes, going like, ‘Oh my God, Larry is going to engage,’ or, ‘Larry is going to turn back around and reengage.’ And you can't believe he's doing it. I feel like this season was that writ large.”

To conclude about his opinions on the said surprise season finale, Schaffer said, “I was very happy, because in the end, it was a perfect Larry David ending.”

Susie Essman on how final does the Curb Your Enthusiasm finale feels

“I think it's final. It feels final to me, but in a positive way,” Susie told THR.

She continued, “We’ve done 12 seasons, we've done this for 24 years. It's been amazing, it's been the greatest professional experience of my life and I think of everyone who has been on the show and, it's over. It's over in a great way and we can celebrate it.”

Sharing that she got so many texts on Sunday from people saying this must be bittersweet, Susie informed the publication, “It's really not that bittersweet. It's over and that's a positive thing, to have been part of this creation for all this time. Nothing can last forever — we’re all getting old.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm can be streamed on Max.

