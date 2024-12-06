Cynthia Erivo On Wicked Success, Bond With Ariana Grande And Why Green Symbolizes Inclusion

Cynthia Erivo, star of the critically acclaimed Wicked, has much to celebrate as the movie continues to shatter box office records. On Friday, she shared insights into her journey, her relationship with co-star Ariana Grande, and her approach to the character of Elphaba.

Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Erivo described the film's reception as a “really wonderful experience to watch.”

Erivo opened up about her friendship with Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in the movie. The two actors didn’t meet until after they were cast but quickly formed a strong connection.

“We sort of decided between each other that we were going to make sure we protected each other, that we were kind to one another, that we were going to work with each other in honesty,” Erivo said.

This trust helped them perform their roles authentically. She said they provided each other with the space and the kindness and generosity that was necessary to play these kinds of roles, adding that their voices harmonized well. She described singing together as an intimate experience requiring a deep understanding of each other’s work.

Erivo also defended Grande against online harassment. She said that cyberbullying is quite dangerous. She added that it’s easy to be behind a computer and type words about a person you don’t know. She encouraged people to counter negativity by spreading positivity.

Advertisement

As Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, Erivo embraced the character’s complexity. She said that she has that beautiful challenge of humanizing her. Erivo noted that green, her character’s iconic color, resonates deeply with her. She shared that green stands for every person who feels othered.

Drawing from her own experiences as a Black woman, she imbued Elphaba with layers of humanity and emotion. She shared that she thought it was important to have that as a layer, crediting her director for supporting her storytelling vision.

Erivo acknowledged the challenges of adapting the beloved stage musical for the screen. She said that sometimes the adaptations don’t necessarily work when you take something off-stage to screen.

However, she felt confident in the project from the start. She said she was aware of how special it was, and she was a fan at the beginning as well. To see it translated this way into film is a wonderful experience.

Advertisement

The success of Wicked has been overwhelming, but for Erivo, the lasting friendships made on set are the most rewarding aspect. “The creative team became a real family,” she said.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Anne Hathway And Emily Blunt Gushed About Working With 'Captain Extraordinary' Christopher Nolan