Throwback: When Anne Hathway And Emily Blunt Gushed About Working With 'Captain Extraordinary' Christopher Nolan

The Devil Wears Prada was the film that brought forth the talents of two beautiful and immensely gifted actors, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, onto one screen. Just as the two were fortunate to star alongside the legendary Meryl Streep in the 2006 movie, they also had the privilege of working with Christopher Nolan in their respective careers.

In a December 2023 discussion for Variety’s Actors on Actors, the two extraordinary actresses came together and opened up about their experiences working with the director of The Prestige.

During the conversation, it was Hathaway who remarked that, in addition to being part of The Devil Wears Prada club, she and Blunt also shared membership in “the Christopher Nolan club.”

Responding cheerfully, the Sicario actress replied, “Yeah. Captain Extraordinary.”

Speaking about the acclaimed filmmaker, Hathaway recalled her time filming Interstellar. She mentioned how Matthew McConaughey had observed that Nolan’s eyes appeared even “bluer” under colder and harsher conditions.

Blunt, agreeing with Hathaway, added that she can always tell when Christopher Nolan is “very happy with a take because his hair starts to dance.” She further noted that the director rarely expresses his satisfaction openly, explaining, “He won’t tell you when he’s happy because he’s very English.”

Calling Nolan “authoritative in the best sense of the word,” Hathaway also reminisced about shooting The Dark Knight Rises. She shared how the director had approached her during filming and mentioned that a particular shot they were working on had lived in his mind for many years.

“I’m going to be very specific about it. I’m going to make you do it a lot, but it’s not actually you. It’s just because I have it in my head a certain way,” Anne Hathaway recalled Nolan’s words.

To which Emily Blunt mentioned that Christopher Nolan is not a “bad dad” like many other directors, also stating that he doesn't have any ego.

For those unversed, Emily Blunt worked with Nolan in Oppenheimer, while Anne Hathaway got a chance to star in Nolan's movies twice - first in the 2012 superhero movie and then in the 2014 sci-fi thriller, Interstellar.

The Love & Other Drugs actress will be seen again in an untitled Nolan movie, alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Matt Damon.

