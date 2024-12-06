'Heard It All': Ariana Grande Chokes Up While Reflecting on Years of Body Shaming and Pressure of Perfection in Spotlight

Ariana Grande recently opened the floodgates of emotions and tears while addressing the pressure of perfection she’s endured for more than a decade. In a joint interview with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, conducted by French influencer Crazy Sally, the singer-actress choked up as she began recalling the criticism she’s faced for her appearance ever since she stepped into the entertainment industry.

“I’ve been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it,” the Eternal Sunshine hitmaker said, taking a moment to gather her emotions.

Widening the scope of discussion, Grande empathized with everyone who has had to or is dealing with remarks about their bodies, even those as trivial as someone’s grandmother commenting on someone’s skinnier or heavier look at Thanksgiving. Grande said she realizes it is hard to protect oneself from the noise because it’s uncomfortable, no matter how subtle the comments may sometimes be.

The Disney alum, however, shared a mantra that could help people protect themselves from unsolicited comments on their bodies: focus on your work, friends, family, and loved ones. That’s how, Grande said, she’s been able to survive and thrive in the public eye for so long—by not leaving space for negativity.

She also encouraged people to protect their mental peace. “You keep yourself safe because no one has the right to say s***,” she said.

Erivo, in the same interview, commended Grande for being so honest about the subject.

Grande, who has been receiving hate for appearing skinnier than usual while promoting her aforementioned film, posted a rare three-minute confessional video on TikTok in 2023, addressing concerns about her sinking weight and overall health. In the video, she requested her fans to refrain from making casual comments about people’s bodies, even if the remarks were well-intended and coming from a place of love and care. Because one never knows what the other person might be dealing with.

Grande shared in the same video that she’s been feeling healthier in her new body more than ever because that’s what her natural weight was, unlike what people assumed when she was a bit chubbier. The multihyphenate explained that she had gained weight in the past due to her poor mental health, which led her to take anti-depressants and develop unhealthy eating habits.

Grande and Erivo's Wicked is now out in theaters. Based on the 2003 Tony-winning Broadway musical of the same name, the film also stars Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, and more. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu helmed the flick.

