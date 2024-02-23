Daddio Trailer: Dakota Johnson Connects With Sean Penn's Taxi Driver In Upcoming Drama Film

Sony Pictures Classics have dropped the trailer for Daddio, the latest film featuring Dakota Johnson. The film, which made its bow at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, tells the story of a life-altering taxi ride from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport into the heart of Manhattan. Johnson is the passenger, while Sean Penn drives the cab in the feature-length directorial debut of writer and filmmaker Christy Hall.

Dakota Johnson connects with Sean Penn's taxi driver in Daddio

The Daddio trailer opens with Dakota Johnson’s character leaving New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport and taking a cab to Manhattan at night. Dakota and Sean Penn strike up a conversation about life and its vagaries through the nightlong journey as they share bits and pieces of their lives with each other.

The movie is also the first grounded drama to make use of The Mandalorian's "Volume" technology by employing a sound stage with drive footage projected onto the screen. The cab was surrounded by high-resolution LED panels, using anamorphic lenses that were de-tuned for a vintage look, which added an air of authenticity to the film's final product.

The film, a two-hander with Johnson and Penn as the only cast members, showcases a theatrical atmosphere and a high level of nuanced acting within the iconic yellow cab.

Advertisement

Daddio is Christy Hall's first full-length feature film. She previously talked about Sean and Dakota putting their faith in her. During her interview with Collider, Hall said, “This being my first feature, I’ve raised my hand for a few of my scripts and I, a lot of times, was told no. I really needed people to surround me, and Sean and Dakota, they put their faith in me, they put their faith in this script, and they said, ‘No, Christy is the one to direct this, and we’re going to help her push this boulder up the mountain.’”

She added, "I wanted to do a theater in the round, black box, and then have the cab slightly turning. And you don't notice it at first, but wherever you're sitting, you get to see him from her perspective or vice versa, and that's kind of the thematics of the front seat/back seat spirit of the film. So I think it would have played really beautifully on stage."

More about the movie, Daddio

Daddio which was initially going to be a stage play, was announced in October 2017 with Daisy Ridley as the star. The script was included on the "Black List" of Hollywood's most-liked unproduced scripts in December. In June 2021, Dakota Johnson replaced Ridley and Sean Penn was cast, with Johnson personally suggesting Penn and sending the script.

The filming of the movie occurred in New York City and Hoboken, New Jersey in December 2022. It was shot in 16 days. The film entered post-production by January 2023. Scenes in the cab were shot on a soundstage using On-set virtual production, which uses large LED video screens to render digital environments in real-time for actors to perform.

Daddio premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival and screened at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Sony Pictures Classics acquired distribution rights for North and Latin America, European and Asian territories, and scheduled a theatrical release in summer 2024.

On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, 83% of twelve critics' reviews are positive, with an average rating of 7.3/10. Peter DeBruge of Variety gave the film a positive review and wrote, "Every aspect of Daddio is designed to spark conversation. But it’s sweeter and more satisfying than you might expect..."

Advertisement

Stephen Farber of The Hollywood Reporter also gave the film a positive review, calling it "A deftly executed debut feature." Todd McCarthy of Deadline Hollywood also gave the film a positive review and wrote, “Sean Penn is at his absolute best here in a tremendously engaging performance as a salty working-class guy with an endless supply of opinions and ways of drawing out his passengers, while Dakota Johnson more than holds her own as a game passenger increasingly willing to share her problems with the amateur shrink behind the wheel.”

ALSO READ: Does Dakota Johnson Think Her Madame Web Costars Are In A Group Chat Without Her? Actress Reveals