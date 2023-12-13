What is Dakota Johnson's net worth in 2023? Exploring the actress' salary, wealth, and fortunes

Dakota Johnson has accumulated millions of dollars from her acting career by giving some remarkable performances. After landing a role in the 2015 film 50 Shades of Grey, Dakota stormed the acting world. She has since enjoyed success in the entertainment industry, starring in thrillers, action, and comedic movies, with box office receipts exceeding $100 million.

What is Dakota Johnson's net worth in 2023?

Dakota Johnson has a net worth of around $14 million as of 2023. The star's parents, albeit well-off, have not contributed much to her recent prosperity. Let's examine how Dakota Johnson has amassed such a large fortune over time.

Dakota Johnson started earning at an early age

After signing with IMG Models in 2009, which is home to other celebs like Gigi Hadid, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber, Dakota began making money at the age of sixteen. Johnson worked as a model for Wish and MANGO, among other apparel brands, while they were managing him. Prior to her breakthrough performance in the Fifty Shades series, Johnson worked on advertisements for Uniqlo, a clothing company, and Oliver Peoples, a Californian eyewear manufacturer.

Fift Shades' success

Anastasia Steele from the Fifty Shades series was Johnson's most popular role to date. Even though the first movie, 50 Shades of Grey, made almost $570 million at the box office, she only received a salary of $250,000. The Office star's role in the movie contributed significantly to her net worth, as Forbes listed her as one of the highest-grossing actors of 2015 following the movie's popularity.

Due to her roles as the lead in both 2017's 50 Shades Darker and 2018's 50 Shades Freed, Dakota Johnson's net worth increased significantly. 50 Shades Darker brought in $381 million at the box office. As of 2020, they had brought in about 1.325 billion at the box office, hence Johnson took home some serious money.

Production Company

Dakota Johnson makes a fortune not only as an actor but also as a producer. Having spent her childhood on many movie sets, the actress aspired to change the industry norms by providing possibilities for extraordinary individuals to make worthy films.

In 2019, Ro Donnelly, a former Netflix executive, and Johnson co-founded TeaTime Pictures, an independent production business dedicated to producing television shows and feature films.

Real Estate

Dakota Johnson paid $3.55 million to buy a house in Hollywood Hills in 2016. Constructed in 1947 by renowned architect Carl Maston, the property is situated next to several celebrity-owned estates. Then, in 2020, she and her present fiancé, Chris Martin, started making investments for their first house, which they currently live.

Johnson has a $140,000 Classic Mustang GT 350 and a $202,500 Bentley Continental GTC. In addition, Dakota has a Mercedes-Benz E350, valued at $54,250, and a Ford F-150, which her grandfather gave her.

