Dakota Johnson, one of the most stylish. gorgeous and talented actresses in Hollywood, is known for her ability to create the hottest trends with her classy fashion choices. The diva also knows just how to serve red carpet perfection with the most fiery red carpet looks that always leave onlookers gasping and begging for more.

Keeping up with this reputation, the classy actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous naked dress that left us swooning. We’re literally in love with this one!

So, what’s the wait for? Why don’t we just zoom in to take a clear look at the intricate details that made the Madame Web actress, Dakota Johnson’s sheer metal-chained naked dress a true slice of fashion-forward heaven? Are you ready? Well, let’s just get right to it.

Dakota Johnson looked hotter than ever in a fabulous naked dress

Honestly, the moment Dakota Johnson stepped onto the red carpet, our hearts completely melted. The stunning Gucci dress she wore for the premiere of Madame Web made our hearts race and our spirits dance with joy. This beautiful dress truly deserves special attention and admiration for its flawless perfection.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress actually ended up honoring and channeling her Marvel character, Madame Web, in the dark black-colored naked dress of our dreams. The How To Be Single actress’ pretty dress was entirely made up of metal chains that were intricately webbed together into a spider web-like pattern that left us gushing.

Further, The Social Network actress’ sleeveless floor-length dress had intricately thin spaghetti straps. The shimmery dress was also thoroughly laden with diamond-like jewels which ended up giving it a rather iridescent effect that made it look all things magical.

The elegant, floor-length gown also had a glamorous low-cut neckline that brought a touch of allure to her stunning black and nude outfit. The stylish actress from Suspiria decided to wear nude underwear beneath the shimmering black sheer dress, creating a provocative "naked dress" look. Additionally, this dress perfectly showcased her curves with its sophisticated silhouette.

Dakota Johnson’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were also on point

Furthermore, the talented actress chose to complete her sassy ensemble with black strappy heels. These classy heels matched the color of the beautiful dress while perfectly elevating it beyond all comparison. They also ended up adding a layer of harmonious appeal to her super stylish outfit.

Dakota took inspiration from her unique character from the movie when selecting the accessories for her red carpet outfit. She decided on a striking silver necklace that resembled a choker, gracefully sitting right above her collarbone. The necklace also featured a sizable diamond pendant that perfectly complemented the outfit's dazzling sparkle.

The beautiful diva opted for nude-colored nails to go with her naked dress. However, she made sure that her accessories weren’t stealing the focus of her show-stopping ensemble. The talented brunette chose to pair this outfit with her signature bangs while her sleek and straight hair beautifully cascaded down her back. This perfectly framed her face and added to her look.

And finally, we can't forget to mention her absolutely breathtaking makeup. Her eyebrows are perfectly shaped, her eyeshadow has a beautiful shimmer, and her black eyeliner adds a touch of drama. Her mascara makes her lashes look full and voluminous, and her cheeks are heavily blushed, contoured, and highlighted to perfection. To complete the look, she chose the most gorgeous nude-colored lipstick that perfectly enhances her overall appearance. It's safe to say that we are completely obsessed with this makeup look.

So, what did you think of her gorgeous dress? Would you like to wear something like this for an event or a party? Please share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away

