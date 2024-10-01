Dahmer Actor Evan Peters Set To Reunite With Director Ryan Murphy For THIS New Project Alongside Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos And Jeremy Pope

Ryan Murphy is coming up with another great entry under his Disney deal. The highly acclaimed director has again joined hands with a frequent collaborator, Evan Peters. The duo was previously seen in Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Meanwhile, other big names attached to this latest project are Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Ashton Kutcher.

This new project is called The Beauty, which FX recently gave a series order for. Murphy, who is working with Matt Hodgson, is co-creating, writing, and exec-producing the drama series.

Based on the comic books by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, the story revolves around an STD that makes the affected victims look beautiful. However, the story needs to have a catch. Hence, in this case, the STD eventually kills its host as part of a suspected sinister government plot.

While the main two leads in the comics, detectives Drew Foster and Kara Vaughn, also include a female name, the search for an actress is still in process. As per Deadline, Evan Peters might play the male lead.

These two detectives will be shown to solve the cases related to the STD while also fighting with corrupt politicians, a terrifying mercenary out to collect the price on their heads, as well as many vengeful federal agents.

Advertisement

The outlet also reports that Ashton Kutcher might play the role of a tech billionaire.

It was first reported in June this year that Peters was in talks to play a major role in Ryan Murphy's upcoming project. Soon other stars such as Kutcher, Ramos, and Pope also joined the series.

Talking about the project, it is being executive produced by Evan Peters, Ryan Murphy, Ramos, and Pope, along with Alexis Martin Woodall, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Eric Kovtun, and Eric Gitter.

Peters has previously worked with Murphy in the hit Netflix series. This project earned the actor nominations for an Emmy, a SAG nomination, and a Golden Globe.

He then also appeared in Murphy’s FX anthology series American Horror Story. Anthony Ramos was recently seen in action in the movie Twisters alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, David Corenswet, and more.

The production of the 11-episode first season of The Beauty will begin this fall.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Vile And Appalling': Erik Menendez Blasts Ryan Murphy's Portrayal Of Menendez Brothers In Netflix's Monsters Series