'Vile And Appalling': Erik Menendez Blasts Ryan Murphy's Portrayal Of Menendez Brothers In Netflix's Monsters Series

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

While a lot of people are enjoying what Ryan Murphy brought to screen through the series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the latter has come forth slamming the season for a lot of alleged misinformation.

The latest season of Monsters talks about Lyle and Erik Menendez, the brothers who were convicted for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, back in 1996.

Meanwhile, Erik Menendez shared a statement that his wife Tammi Menendez posted on social media on Thursday.

“I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant likes rampant in the show,” the statement read.

In his statement, Erik also mentioned that Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and also inaccurate when it comes to portraying the facts, that are about his and his brother Lyle’s lives.

The misinformation in the series has been put in on purpose, Erik Menendez wrote in his statement.

Further talking about Netflix, Erik stated that he feels sad about how the streamer’s “dishonest portrayal of the tragedies” has actually affected the truth in a wrongful way and taken it several steps back.

The truth has been taken to a time when prosecution believed that males were not sexually assaulted and also that the males experienced rape and trauma in a different way than a female, the statement read.

Erik also added that such beliefs have been disrupted for the past many years by the brave victims who came forth and talked about how they felt, leaving behind the shame.

“So now Murphy shapes his horrible narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and of me and disheartening slander, ” Erik’s words read, as he concluded by asking, “Is the truth not enough?”

The case of the Menendez brothers was seen regularly in headlines back in the early 1990s. The duo claimed that they shot their parents, as they suffered sexual abuse for years, at the hands of their father and with the knowledge of their mother.

Following the long trial, Erik and Lyle were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez, respectively.

Meanwhile, the role of their parents has been portrayed by Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

