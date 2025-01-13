Daily Jeopardy! To Begin Streaming Online; Learn Where to Watch and All That We Know So Far

Daily Jeopardy! Fans are in great luck, as the show is going to be available for streaming. Those who have always enjoyed the quiz show and the highly intriguing rounds of Jeopardy! will be able to watch on one particular platform, as stated by the widely loved series’s showrunner, Michael Davies.

While the news was first reported by Rolling Stones, Michael Davies mentioned to the outlet that around 14% of the show’s viewership is at present coming from people who have access to its episodes illegally.

It is not shocking that people these days, who usually go for streaming services, watch their favorite shows on YouTube. However, these videos are not uploaded by the production.

As per the showrunner of Jeopardy! Their next step is to protect the series, for which they simply need to “expand.”

Michael Davies further stated to the outlet, “We can’t just leave it exactly where it is. We mustn’t change the format... but we have to expand or it’s going to be in trouble.”

As per a report by TV Line, it is Sony who will be shopping the next-day streaming rights for the series in this coming fall. However, it still is a mystery who will pay the price and when the series will finally be available on streaming platforms.

According to reports, the globally acclaimed show will later also join its offshoots, which are available to watch online. For those who do not know, ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! and Jeopardy Masters! are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

